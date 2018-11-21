What are the best Lidl wines to buy for Christmas?

Decanter's tastings team highlight the best wines from the Lidl range this winter...

Scroll down for Decanter’s best Lidl wine picks

Amy Wislocki recently tasted Lidl’s latest winter-themed wine releases, due to hit the shelves on 22 November.

We have added these to Tina Gellie’s tasting notes below, from a tasting of Lidl’s French wines back in August.

Amy’s pick of the best Lidl wines to buy for Christmas include a vintage Champagne, a Lalande-de-Pomerol from Bordeaux, and a Canadian icewine (perfect with dessert!). Scroll down to see all of Amy and Tina’s Lidl wine recommendations.



Looking to expand your wine horizons, or after great gift ideas? Subscribe to Decanter Premium for tons of exclusive content and over 1,000 wine reviews every month

Best Lidl wines to buy this winter:

Lidl’s ‘Wine Tours’ are seasonal updates to their core range, and are only available for a short period of time, while stocks last.

You might also like: