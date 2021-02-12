During lockdown, more and more people have been trying their hand at making their own cocktails. This Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up a selection to cocktails to try, that are easy to make at home.

The following cocktails are mostly based around gin, vodka and Champagne or Prosecco, plus plenty of berries and red fruit flavours. You could also try some more of these classic Champagne cocktails.

Valentine’s Day cocktails to make at home

Ruby Gimlet

Glass: Champagne flute

Garnish: None

Ingredients: 15 ml elderflower cordial, 15 ml Vodka, 30 ml pink grapefruit juice, pinch of salt, 100 ml Prosecco.

Method: Build in flute

Elyx Spritz

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Lemon wheel

Ingredients: 30ml Absolut Elyx, 30ml Lillet Rosé, 200ml Top Q Mixer Elderflower Tonic.

Method: Build over cubed ice, garnish with lemon.

Clover Club

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Mint sprig

Ingredients: 50ml Manchester Gin Raspberry Infused, 20ml Extra Dry Vermouth, 20ml lemon juice, 10ml sugar syrup, 4 raspberries, 1 fresh egg white (optional), 1 fresh mint sprig (optional).

Method: Muddle raspberries, sugar syrup and lemon juice. Add all other ingredients except mint sprig. Shake without ice to emulsify the egg white. Add cubed ice and shake again. Fine strain into a glass and garnish with the mint sprig.

Bu-Tea-Ful

Made using wild purple heather picked on the island, the Isle of Bute Heather gin gives a vibrant floral nose, balanced with a subtle citrus fruit finish.

Glass: Martini glass or coupe

Garnish: None

Ingredients: 37.5ml Isle of Bute Heather Gin, 25ml Peach Schnapps, 50ml Earl Grey tea, 25ml lemon juice, 1 tsp of honey.

Method: Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker, shake hard with cubed ice and fine strain into martini glass or coupe.

Gin Bellini

A simple and sweet twist on the classic Bellini cocktail from Eden Mill using their famous pink blush Love Gin.

Glass: Cocktail glass

Garnish: Raspberries

Ingredients: 15ml Love Gin, 15ml Eden Mill Love Gin Raspberry, Vanilla and Meringue Liqueur, Prosecco, raspberries.

Method: Combine Love Gin and Love Gin Liqueur in a cocktail glass. Top up with Prosecco. Garnish with raspberries.

The Love Potion

Glass: Tumbler or gin balloon glass

Garnish: Wildflowers

Ingredients: 40ml Caorunn Gin, 30ml raspberry cordial, 25ml lemon juice, 40ml tonic water, 2ml peat whisky (we like to use anCnoc Peatheart)

Method: For the raspberry cordial, stir together 500 grams of caster sugar with one litre of water and 200g raspberries in a pan. Bring it to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Let it cool down, strain and refrigerate. Stir all the ingredients with ice and serve in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with wildflowers.

Byblos Royale

From the hotel founded on love – Hotel Byblos was originally founded in 1967, by Lebanese businessman Jean-Prosper Gay-Para in the attempt to woo French actress Brigitte Bardot – what better cocktail to drink on the day of love than the hotel’s twist on the classic Kir Royale?

Glass: Champagne flute

Garnish: Fresh raspberries, fresh mint, lime wedge

Ingredients: 25ml Cherry Liqueur, 25ml Ginger Liqueur, Champagne Brut Rosé,

Method: Mix the Cherry and Ginger Liqueur and top up with Champagne Brut Rosé. Garnish with fresh raspberries, mint and a lime wedge