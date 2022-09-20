NAPA VALLEY cabernet 2019

California’s premier Cabernet Sauvignon region has delivered a beautifully classic vintage in 2019, showcasing balance, energy and tension. Decanter’s Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi reviewed the growing season and delivered more than 200 tasting notes and scores - 63 from across the valley’s appellations he rated 97 or above – including five perfect 100-point scores.

NAPA VALLEY CABERNET 2019 SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 222 wines all with 90 points or above.