We've rounded up some of the best Pinot Noirs tasted by our experts, and all available under £20...



These New Zealand Pinot Noir wines are all scoring above 90 points, either tasted by our in-house team, or regional experts, available to Decanter Premium members.

Philip Tuck MW believes that New Zealand makes the best Pinot Noir outside France, as well as having some great value options.

‘It’s definitely the best New World producer at the moment, though there are other countries trying to catch up,’ said Christine Parkinson.

‘What makes New Zealand interesting is the combination of fruit purity, the delightful acidity thanks to a relatively cool climate, intelligent winemaking and moderate alcohol levels.’

Best New Zealand Pinot Noir under £20

