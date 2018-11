The release of Bollinger's RD 2002 in the same month as Billecart-Salmon's Nicolas François Billecart 2002 has reignited the discussion over the best time to disgorge Champagne. Tyson Stelzer reports...

Champagne disgorgement: it’s all in the timing Mature Champagne is a wonderful indulgence, but are late-disgorged cuvées (often written as récemment dégorgé or RD on bottles) simply an excuse for Champagne houses to add a hefty premium to their already pricey prestige cuvées?