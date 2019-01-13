The Decanter interview: Carole Meredith

Plant geneticist Dr Carole Meredith helped to change the way that winemakers think about the history of grapes – and now she is growing her own in Napa Valley. Elin McCoy meets her

High on Napa’s Mt Veeder, Carole Meredith points out the burned trees on the 34ha estate she owns with her winemaker husband, Steve Lagier – the result of 2017’s devastating wildfires. ‘We were lucky. The flames didn’t reach the house, and only singed a few vines, but we could have lost it all.’

 

Elin McCoy is an award-winning journalist and author who writes for Bloomberg News.

 