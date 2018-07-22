From the archive: Dry Sherry for summer – panel tasting results

Choose one of these dry Sherries to drink with olives, ibérico ham, caramelised nuts or seafood this summer...



Originally published in Decanter magazine's March 2014 issue and now available online in full, with tasting notes exclusively for Premium members

71 wines tasted with seven rated Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW & Nick Room

Depth of flavour (and colour) and the range of styles were undoubted highlights, though the en rama wines, while exciting, were uneven in quality and freshness, says Sarah Jane Evans MW…

The results are excellent news for Jerez. They make clear what Sherry lovers have long known – that among the finos and manzanillas there are exceptional wines.

The first interesting feature of this tasting is depth of flavour. Until recently – and still on far too many wine lists and retail shelves – dry Sherries have been about watery pale colours, and wines that have had life and soul filtered out of them. Yet the top seven scorers in this tasting all have colour and character. Just look at the tasting notes.

You might also like: