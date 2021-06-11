Douro vineyard with valley and river views for sale

A vineyard and residential property in Portugal’s highly prized Douro valley is on the market priced at £1.2m (€1.4m).

With stunning views over the Douro Valley and of the estate’s own vineyards, the Vila Marim property spans 10.5 hectares (26 acres) of which 9.25 is under vine.

The vineyards’ south-facing slopes are planted with classic Portuguese varieties Tinta Roriz, Tinta Barroca, Touriga Francesa, Touriga Nacional and Malvaviafina, perfect for the production of Port or still red wines.

The house itself dates back to 1758, and the property for sale comprises part of the original house, split across two floors and offering two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus panoramic views of the vineyards and valley.

According to the estate agent the basement of the property has space for 50 wine barrels – so could potentially be used for winemaking – and on the estate there are various outbuildings and a chapel dedicated to Saint Lawrence.

The area

The Douro vineyard and property is being sold by Christie’s International Real Estate. It is located in the Vila Marim countryside, one hour from Porto, and in the heart of one of Portugal’s most famous wine-producing regions.

‘Vineyards like the one we are listing here are often bought by foreign clients for the purpose of private enjoyment or to monetise investment in the tourism sector in a region that has national and international demand all year round,’ Christie’s told Decanter.

There are lots of options when it comes to buying a vineyard, as discussed in Decanter‘s recent How to buy a vineyard guide.

Key questions for buyers include whether they intend to run a commercial operation or are content for the vineyard to ‘wash its face’ financially; in other words, not necessarily needing to make a profit but equally wanting to avoid heavy losses.

