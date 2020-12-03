Christmas whisky deals: Chivas, Glenlivet, Maker’s Mark

Christmas whisky deals

To keep your festive season merry and bright (especially after the year we’ve all had…), look no further for the top Christmas whisky offers – there are some great deals leading up to the big day on the 25th – and through the new year – on single malts and blended Scotch and Irish whisky, as well as bourbons, ryes and other global drams.

Whether you are buying presents for others, stocking up the drinks cabinet to make classic cocktails such as Highballs or Old Fashioneds, or simply wanting to understand more about this complex spirit, Decanter has you covered with the top deals on whiskies.

For US whiskey fans, don’t miss our special Jack Daniel’s deal page. And keep scrolling down for offers on Southern Comfort, Maker’s Mark – and more. Plus, check out our Top 10 under $50 from Wine.com, which features Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey at 51% off!

SCOTLAND

Chivas Regal Scotch whisky blending kit

A fun kit so you can experiment with flavours to make your own bespoke blend, just like the master distillers themselves. It includes six 5cl bottles of malt and grain whiskies from the Chivas range – including the 12 year old – a measuring pipette, a mixing beaker and a bottle for your final blend. Alc 40% View Deal

Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky

David Beckham’s whisky, distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery, founded in 1824 by John Haig. Matured in bourbon casks, it has notes of vanilla and dried fruits. When on sale at £15, the price is as pretty as the bottle – perfect to serve in a Highball or Old Fashioned cocktail. Alc 40% View Deal

Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Sherry Cask edition)

After its maturation in American oak barrels this single malt is finished in three different types of oloroso Sherry cask, which gives it a distinctively banoffee pie-like aroma and rich, smooth dried-fruit palate. Alc 40% View Deal

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky

A slightly peatier whisky compared to JW’s other lines, matured in casks that were more heavily charred. Along with toast and smoke, there’s dried fruit, toffee and creamy vanilla notes, plus the brand’s signature rich, malty core. Alc 40% View Deal

Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

A base of Highland Park and Macallan whiskies matured in first-fill Sherry casks, the simplicity of the packaging belies the complexity inside. Sweet Sherry notes of dried spiced fruit, caramel and apple crumble. Great value. Alc 40% View Deal

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A classic Speyside style: subtle oak joins fresh orchard fruit, sweet citrus and honeyed granola on a creamy palate. Including a limited-release gift tin, it would make a great Christmas gift. Alc 40% View Deal

Cardhu Gold Reserve

From one of Speyside’s oldest distilleries comes this sweeter-style of single malt that will appeal to those just getting into Scotch whisky. Aromas of rich honeyed malt and ripe tropical fruit leap from the glass and continue on the palate, along with flavours of spiced orange and vanilla. The peating is light, giving a subtle toasty smoke note. Alc 40% View Deal

IRELAND & WALES

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Irish Whiskey

Whiskey and beer come together to create Jameson’s latest innovation an Irish whiskey finished in craft stout-seasoned barrels. It’s a smooth, chocolatey drop, with flavours of spiced pears, mocha and nut brittle. Alc 40% View Deal

Hinch Distillery Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Matured in first-fill bourbon casks, this County Down whiskey is a blend of 75% grain and 25% single malt. The smooth palate shows vanilla custard, maple fudge and smoky oak notes. Alc 43% View Deal

Roe and Co Blended Irish Whiskey

First released in 2017, this gives a lot of bang for your buck. Matured in bourbon casks, there’s lots of apple pie spice, creamy vanilla and gentle sweet oak notes on a smooth, balanced palate. Perfect in an Irish coffee. Alc 45% View Deal

Penderyn Single Malt Welsh Whisky

From Wales’ only whisky distillery in Rhondda Cynon Taff, this Madeira cask-finished bottling is light and smooth with aromas of fudge, tropical and dried fruits and vanilla bean. A great buy from Waitrose. Alc 46% View Deal

USA & CANADA

Southern Comfort Original

Purists might argue that SoCo isn’t a true whiskey, but you can’t deny its popularity. Blending American whiskey with spices and fruit flavours, this New Orleans spirit is a great addition to many cocktails or as a long drink with fresh lime and soda. Alc 35% View Deal

Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey

Inspired by the original gentleman distiller, this is the world’s only double-mellowed whiskey, which has a second charcoal filtering after reaching maturity for even more smoothness. If you like Old No 7, give this a try. Alc 40% View Deal

Maker’s Mark Bourbon with Adult Christmas Jumper Gift Set

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gift for any Maker’s Mark fan: a limited-edition adult-size Christmas jumper with a full-sized bottle of bourbon. If you just want the ever-popular vanilla-caramel flavoured whiskey, then Amazon has it at 33% off, at just £20 here. Alc 45% View Deal

FEW Bourbon

FEW Spirits was born in Evanston, Illinois, a city under Prohibition for more than 100 years, and takes its name from the initials of Frances Elizabeth Willard, a key figure in the Temperance movement. This small-batch bourbon brims with warm cinnamon buns and toffee, with a long Christmas spice finish. Alc 46.5% View Deal

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

This small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon is understandably popular, boasting round, mellow and delectably sweet notes of chocolate, honeycomb and nutty spice with some lifted florals on the finish. Top value from Waitrose. Alc 43% View Deal

Glenmorangie Allta Whisky

The January 2019 release from this Highland distillery’s uses a yeast discovered on barley growing near the distillery. It has quite a flavour impact, adding a bready, almost nutty character to Glenmo’s trademark silky citrus fruit and hint of menthol. Alc 51.2%

Teeling Small Batch Whiskey

This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskies that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey

A blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu malts, plus Chita grain, this whisky exemplifies the subtlety of Japanese distillates, combining gentle fruit with layers of cream and white chocolate. Alc 43%