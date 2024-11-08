The success and recognition that Castilla y León wines continue to garner is testament to the wide range of both styles and outstanding terroirs found in the region, which occupies the Meseta Central in north-western Spain. This high plateau dominates much of the landscape, extending to the foothills of the surrounding mountain ranges. Summers are dry and very hot, while winters can be bitterly cold, with fierce winds battering landscape, vines and inhabitants alike.

A cast of characterful DOs

The region is home to 13 diverse DOs: Tierra del Vino de Zamora, Toro, Rueda and Ribera del Duero follow the Duero river (known as the Douro downstream in Portugal); Cigales sits just to the north of the river and Valtiendas to the south, while mountainous Arribes hugs the border with Portugal.

The DO Sierra de Salamanca lies in the south of Castilla y León, while Cebreros sits at its southernmost limit, bordering the Community of Madrid. To the north is Arlanza, a small DO centred around the historic town of Lerma, while Valles de Benavente and Tierra de León are further north, beyond Toro, and in the north-western corner lies Bierzo, close to the border with Galicia.

The white wine revolution

In a region famed for reds, it is exciting to see the indigenous white variety Albillo Mayor recognised for its quality at DWWA 2024. One of Castilla y León’s traditional and almost forgotten grapes, it is the star of Bodegas Valduero’s Blanco 2016, which received 97 points (a Platinum medal) and was named a Best in Show wine.

This wasn’t the only Albillo Mayor to feature among the competition’s top wines: Alejandro Fernandez’s Tinto Pesquera 2022 also won a Platinum medal and 97 points, with the judges in awe of its ‘show-stopping opulence’.

A further 87 medals were awarded to whites from Rueda, the most important white wine DO in Castilla y León, and one of Spain’s great white wine terroirs. Its old vines (many pre-phylloxera) and sandy and stony soils have produced a multitude of award-winners, primarily from the local superstar grape, Verdejo.

De Alberto Dorado from Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez once again impressed the judges, receiving 97 points and a Platinum medal. The fortified Verdejo, which ages oxidatively in glass demijohns and oak casks in a solera system, was described as ‘an embarrassment of riches’ and a ‘memorable experience’.

A world-class fine wine region

Ribera del Duero’s huge haul of 247 medals cements the DO as one of Spain’s – and arguably the world’s – great fine wine regions. Of those, 10 were Gold medals and four Platinum medals, in addition to Valduero’s Best in Show award.

Highlighting one of the DO’s strengths, several of the top-scoring Ribera del Duero reds have old-vine origins: Pago del Cielo’s Celeste Reserva and Bodegas R&G Rolland Galarreta’s wines are produced from vineyards that are at least 45 years old. Bodegas Alilian’s Camino del Abuelo, meanwhile, comes from pre-phylloxera vines, and 41 Norte uses vines with a minimum age of 70 to create its Marcoli cuvée.

Quiet achievers

As well as celebrating these famed DOs, the DWWA’s rigorous blind tasting system also shines a spotlight on their perhaps lesser-known neighbours: Vinos de La Luz won a Gold medal for its white Valcerracin Selección Limitada Garnacha Gris, produced in Cigales, a region best known for its traditional claretes. Likewise, Vile La Finca gained a Gold medal for its fresh and serious Valjunco rosé from Prieto Picudo, a native Castilla y León grape famously used for traditional rosados.

From fresh, young white wines to lively rosés and big, bold reds, Castilla y León continues to produce highly sought-after wines, recognised year after year on the world stage for their personality, diversity and quality.

Top DWWA medal-winning Castilla y León wines

Valduero, Blanco, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2016

97pts, Best in Show

There’s no shortage of personality in this diva-like wine. It’s a light butter-gold in colour, with all of the aromatic exuberance you might expect from four years in barrel: rich, heady, resonant with vanilla fudge, turmeric and Indian balsam. Broad and amply fleshed on the palate, you’ll find affirmingly rich flavours of vanilla, spice and assorted dairy treats in the open and articulate palate. The acidity of this exercise in mellowness is soft and affable, and you’re left with a sense of lurking truffle and mushroom. Lots to enjoy, in sum; little reason to wait.

Alc 12.5%

Condado de Haza, Alenza, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018

97pts, Platinum

Wave upon wave of dried herbs, tobacco and redcurrant and blueberry fruit provide interest and intrigue. Decadent and inviting with a succulent leathery texture, a searing tang of acidity and superb belt of velvet tannins.

Alc 14.5%

Pago del Cielo, Celeste, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2019

97pts, Platinum

Bountiful summer berries and ice cream are undercut by a transfixing allure of cigar box oak, eloquently curtailed by a poise of rapturous acidity and smart, earthy tannins. Extremely well crafted with a long savoury finish.

Alc 15%

Tinto Pesquera, Albillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022

97pts, Platinum

A show-stopping opulence of stone fruit and perfumed blossom mingles with a lime-grapefruit purity and subtle nutty undertone. Linear and fresh with a wonderful seashell crunch of texture and a soothing salinity on the finish.

Alc 13.5%

Bodegas y Viñedos Alilian, Camino del Abuelo, Ribera del Duero 2014

97pts, Platinum

Remarkable for its age, displaying Mediterranean dried herbs atop a plum-berry core. Concentrated and generous with luxuriant, velvety tannins, finely grained supportive oak and a verdant acidity that embraces the palate and endures. A masterpiece.

Alc 14%

Bodegas De Alberto, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda NV

97pts, Platinum

An embarrassment of riches, emanating aromatic layers of walnut, dried fruit and caramelised apple; deeply charismatic and umami-driven. The moreish, velvety texture enthrals and glides towards the long-lived finish – a memorable experience.

Alc 17.5%

The Sea Wine Club, W01, Crianza, Ribera del Duero 2016

96pts, Gold

Packed with bright red cherries, sweet spice and smoky oak flavours, which linger and swirl over the smooth structure and silky tannins. A wine to keep.

Alc 14%

Bodegas R&G Rolland Galarreta, Parcelas en Altura Tempranillo-Merlot, Ribera del Duero 2020

96pts, Gold

Delightful ripe strawberry with a smattering of black fruit and savoury liquorice spice. Supple and generous, with lifted acidity and a plump, juicy texture; this exudes class.

Alc 14.5%

Bodegas R&G Rolland Galarreta, Parcela 22-26, Rueda 2020

95pts, Gold

Bursting with lemon and white nectarine, with a shining veneer of floral perfume. Weighty and textured, emanating wonderful freshness from the sleek mineral and saline glaze.

Alc 13%

Bodega Doble R, 5 Meses, Ribera del Duero 2022

95pts, Gold

Densely packed Morello cherry, blackberry, blueberry and cassis – serious and muscular. Compact tannins and an expressive mineral seam carry through to the long, spicy finish.

Alc 13.9%

Valtravieso, Finca La Atalaya, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2020

95pts, Gold

Welcoming, ripe blackberries and inky violets glide seamlessly over the deeply elegant palate, with tightly grained tannins and a delicate, lingering acidity. Long and complete.

Alc 15%

Bodega Renacimiento, Rento, Ribera del Duero 2018

95pts, Gold

Intriguing ripe blackberry, damson and sweet cocoa spice; the suave texture, silky, fine-grained tannins and smoky acidity carry through to the long, menthol-infused finish.

Alc 15%

Pago de los Capellanes, Un Sueño en las Alturas, Ribera del Duero 2020

95pts, Gold

Hauntingly poised and perfumed with tightly coiled layers of black fruit, spice and graphite, with a lingering sheen of tannin and acidity. Long and elegant.

Alc 15%

Vinos de La Luz, Valcerracín Selección Limitada Garnacha Gris de Cigales, Cigales 2022

95pts, Gold

Breathtaking stone fruit, grapefruit and sweet almonds are overlaid by a gratifying twist of seaweed. Creamy, toasty texture, cleansing acidity and a deliciously salty finish.

Alc 12.5%

Bodegas Monastasia Duero, Finca la Mítica Alto del Fénix, Ribera del Duero 2021

95pts, Gold

Stunning mulberry, fig and sweet vanilla oak aromas, with robust but well-mannered tannins and sumptuously fresh acidity; long, with a graphite-laden finish.

Alc 14.5%

Bodegas López Cristóbal, La Colorada, Ribera del Duero 2021

95pts, Gold

Exemplary bright red fruit underscored by a lick of Mediterranean herbs, with a gloriously smooth texture, supple tannins and a delicious crushed strawberry note to end.

Alc 14.5%

41 Norte Boutique Winery & Vineyards, Marcoli, Ribera del Duero 2015

95pts, Gold

Crammed with plum compote, leathery black fruit and sweet spice shrouded in a blanket of fine vanilla oak. Boldly built: chalky, grainy and beautifully long.

Alc 15%

Vile La Finca Bodegas y Viñedos, Valjunco Rosado, León 2023

95pts, Gold

Bedecked with red apple, watermelon and luscious raspberries, which suffuse the liberal, juicy texture. A vibrant grip of acidity and a lingering citrus lift – absolutely delicious.

Alc 13%

Bodegas Peñafiel, Dominio De Miros, Ribera del Duero 2019

95pts, Gold

Indulgent black fruit and dark chocolate spice linger over an oak backbone. Broad and structured, with supple tannins and zesty acidity. A great evolution lies ahead.

Alc 15%

