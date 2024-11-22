A Spectacular Day at the 27th DFWE London

On Saturday 16 November, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London returned to the iconic Landmark London hotel for its 27th edition. This much-anticipated event brought together 127 world-class wineries under one roof, offering wine enthusiasts a day filled with exceptional tastings and unforgettable experiences.
Guests had the opportunity to explore an impressive selection of wines from renowned producers, engage with winemakers, and dive into the stories behind each label. The event also featured a series of outstanding masterclasses, where attendees could deepen their knowledge of rare vintages and iconic estates.
From the Grand Tasting ballroom to the exclusive Cellar Collection room, the day was a celebration of the very best in fine wine.
A heartfelt thank you to all the producers, guests, and our official sponsor, Riedel, for making this event such a success.
View the highlights below, with stunning photography by Ellen Richardson and Chloe Hashemi capturing the magic of the day.
Pere Ventura sets the stage to showcase its renowned Cavas.
Polishing perfection! Riedel’s UK Brand Ambassador Martin Turner ensures the glassware shines for the ever-popular grape varietal wine glass experience.
Excitement builds as guests plan their journey through the exclusive Cellar Collection room.
Elegant glassware from our official sponsors Riedel, awaits at the attendees.
The Cellar Collection room proved irresistible.
A VIP treat — guests enjoyed fine cheese and charcuterie, perfectly paired with extraordinary wines in the Cellar Collection Room.
An unforgettable scene—the Grand Tasting Ballroom comes alive with wine lovers.
Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker of Rare Champagne, leads tasters on an extraordinary journey through exceptional vintages.
Eight legendary vintages, including a world preview of Rare Champagne’s latest Millésime, left guests captivated.
Remírez de Ganuza’s Brand Ambassador Ken Silverio, showcased the artistry behind their exceptional Rioja wines.
Exceptional pours — Morlet Family Vineyards shares its passion, one glass at a time.
Izadi shares the joy of its wines with enthusiastic attendees.
Estate Director Pierre Casenave leads the Château Ducru-Beaucaillou masterclass.
Two attendees thoughtfully discuss and analyse their wines.
Tracey Dobbin MW (left) and Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW (right) co-hosted a masterclass featuring nine stunning vintages of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou.
The stunning line-up of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou vintages.
An attendee enjoys a sample of the exquisite Kopke in the Cellar Collection Room.
Timeless Burgundy elegance — Louis Jadot continues to captivate with every pour.
Santa Rita’s Sebastián Labbé brought the spirit of Chile to life, sharing his expertise and passion.
Premium perks! Decanter Premium members collect their exclusive goody bags featuring treats from Riedel, Firetree, and Change Please.
A taste of luxury: Riedel’s Key to Wine Glass set, Firetree chocolate, and Change Please coffee in every premium goody bag.
A sparkling masterpiece — House of Arras dazzles with its exceptional Tasmanian sparkling wines.
Penfolds Brand Ambassador Toby Amphlett captivated a packed room, delving into the history and legacy of Penfolds’ iconic wines.
Guests indulged in a journey through eight iconic Penfolds vintages, each showcasing the legacy of Australian winemaking.
Cheers to another unforgettable day! Thank you for joining us— we look forward to seeing you next year.