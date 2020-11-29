Jack Daniel’s is the top-selling American whiskey in the world, best known for its Old No7 label, along with its iconic square bottles.
The man himself, Jasper Newton ‘Jack’ Daniel, founded his company in Lynchburg, Tennessee in 1875 but as Moore County (in which the Jack Daniel’s distillery is located) is dry, you can’t buy any of the whiskey in local restaurants or shops.
But that hasn’t stopped the huge global success of this brand. While officially a straight bourbon, Jack Daniel’s prefers to use ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ on labels.
Jack Daniel’s uses corn, rye and malted barley in its mash, and distills in copper stills. After a filtering through ground maple charcoal, the whiskey matures in new oak barrels.
Cyber Monday Jack Daniel’s whiskey deals
The most famous bottle in the ever-increasing Jack Daniel’s range – and the original – is Old No7, aka Black Label. Amazon UK sells several fun packaging options of this whiskey, including an Old No7 Guitar Case Whiskey gift pack which is a perfect present for the rocker in your life, complete with a guitar-head topper.
Others include the popular No27 Gold (an extra maturation period in maple wood before being double-charcoal filtered) and limited-edition select ranges, often in tribute to famous fans of Jack Daniel’s.
The most renowned of these fans was Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the crooner Frank Sinatra, in whose honour the Jack Daniel’s Frank Sinatra Edition Whiskey was created.
While you should serve the pricier special bottlings on the rocks, enjoy 25ml Old No7 poured over ice in a highball glass, topped up with 175ml of your favourite cola.
Here are the best Cyber Monday Jack Daniel’s whiskey buys we’ve found on Amazon UK…
Jack Daniel’s 150th Anniversary Tennessee Whiskey
Not cheap, but 28% off is a great deal for a one-litre bottle of this special edition, and perfect for JD fans to add to their collections. Here, the classic butterscotch, vanilla and apple compote notes meld with popcorn, sweet spice and dried peach. Bottled at 100% proof to accentuate the richness. Alc 50%
£149.99 Now £107.55 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s 4 Year Old Single Barrel Rye
Snap this up at 37% off! Bottled at 90% proof, it has a unique 70% rye grain bill. Nutty, toasty rye notes mix with spiced dried fruit for a whiskey that’s perfect on the rocks or in a Sazerac cocktail. Alc 45%
£60 Now £38 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey
36% off! Inspired by the original gentleman distiller, this is the world’s only double-mellowed whiskey, which has a second charcoal filtering after reaching maturity for even more smoothness. If you like Old No 7, give this a try! Alc 40%
£36 Now £23 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey
If you’re looking to trade up from Old No7, this is the JD for you – now 36% off. Only 1% of barrels is deemed good enough for this bottling, gaining its unique caramel, vanilla and spice flavours from its time spent in the fluctuating temperatures of the upper floors of the barrelhouse. Collectors will like the limited edition mesh gift tin for 16% off. Alc 45%
£46 Now £30 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
A 33% off bargain for three one-litre bottles of this rich drop. For this bottling, Black Label whiskey is blended with JD’s own honey liqueur, giving an ultra-smooth, almost pecan pie-like flavour. Alc 35%
£90 Now £60 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple
Here in this one-litre bottle (for 25% off), the spiced, creamy caramel notes of Old No7 is blended with natural apple liqueur to give the same smooth JD texture with fresh twist. Try it with tonic, garnished with an apple slice. Alc 35%
£32 Now £24 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Legacy Old No7 Tennessee Whiskey
The first bottle in Jack Daniel’s limited Legacy Edition series bottling, at 22% off the regular price. In the 1900s, these iconic square bottles weren’t always so distinctively black! The classic JD flavours of apple and butterscotch join charred vanilla oak and baking spices. The Legacy Edition No2 is also 22% off. Alc 43%
£32 Now £24.99 at Amazon UK
