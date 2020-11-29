Cyber Monday Jack Daniel’s whiskey deals

Jack Daniel’s is the top-selling American whiskey in the world, best known for its Old No7 label, along with its iconic square bottles.

The man himself, Jasper Newton ‘Jack’ Daniel, founded his company in Lynchburg, Tennessee in 1875 but as Moore County (in which the Jack Daniel’s distillery is located) is dry, you can’t buy any of the whiskey in local restaurants or shops.

But that hasn’t stopped the huge global success of this brand. While officially a straight bourbon, Jack Daniel’s prefers to use ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ on labels.

Jack Daniel’s uses corn, rye and malted barley in its mash, and distills in copper stills. After a filtering through ground maple charcoal, the whiskey matures in new oak barrels.

The most famous bottle in the ever-increasing Jack Daniel’s range – and the original – is Old No7, aka Black Label. Amazon UK sells several fun packaging options of this whiskey, including an Old No7 Guitar Case Whiskey gift pack which is a perfect present for the rocker in your life, complete with a guitar-head topper.

Others include the popular No27 Gold (an extra maturation period in maple wood before being double-charcoal filtered) and limited-edition select ranges, often in tribute to famous fans of Jack Daniel’s.

The most renowned of these fans was Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the crooner Frank Sinatra, in whose honour the Jack Daniel’s Frank Sinatra Edition Whiskey was created.

While you should serve the pricier special bottlings on the rocks, enjoy 25ml Old No7 poured over ice in a highball glass, topped up with 175ml of your favourite cola.

