Decanter launches weekly US newsletter

A brand new Decanter US newsletter has been launched, highlighting our exclusive articles on the US wine scene, from news and in-depth interviews to expert reviews.

Hitting inboxes weekly, the US newsletter brings you events announcements, too, such as for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York taking place on 10 June 2023.

‘We’ll also feature content from the wider world of wine that we think you’ll want to have on your radar,’ said Decanter’s US editor, Clive Pursehouse.

The US newsletter follows an announcement last year that Decanter now has a dedicated editorial team stateside, led by Pursehouse, who is based in Seattle, Washington.

It also comes as Decanter magazine’s May 2023 issue hits the news stands and our Premium app.

This latest edition is packed full of our US experts’ tips on exciting and important developments in the world of American wine. You’ll also find an in-depth look Barolo 2019 wines and smaller-scale Champagne grower-producers.

Since Decanter magazine was founded in the UK in 1975, the publication has always taken pride in its international outlook.

Today, this continues across our coverage of the wine world in both the print magazine and also online via Decanter.com and Decanter Premium, as well as through the Decanter World Wine Awards and our first-class events.

Sign up to the new Decanter US newsletter for free to get all the latest news and views straight to your inbox one-a-week.

