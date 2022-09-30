{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MGNkZDcxNGU3YTQzYmY5YmMzODFkYzE4MzRmYmYxNTE0M2Q2NGE0ZjdlNGRhZDA1MjhiMWZlODUzYjRhNzQ0ZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter World Wine Awards winners available at Marks & Spencer

Discover the judges' favourites from exclusive labels, and iconic wines from around the world with prices starting from just £20.
Marks & Spencer is no stranger to achieving top scores at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), and to celebrate its results the leading retailer has selected its favourite award-winning wines from this year’s awards, for customers to purchase exclusively on marksandspencer.com.

Customers can choose from a carefully selected mix of six delicious winter-warming reds; an irresistible mix of crisp, refreshing, complex white wines from the Old and New World; a mix of both red and white wines; and finally a Decanter Fortified Duo Finest – Reserve Port and an Extra Dry Manzanilla Sherry.

Prices start from just £20 for the ‘Fortified Duo’ which also makes terrific gifts for wine-loving friends or family.

Marks & Spencer was shortlisted for Best Supermarket in this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards, of which winners were announced earlier this week.

or scroll down to see the 2022 DWWA M&S winners

Decanter Reds – Case of six £66.50

  • Marks & Spencer, El Duque De Miralta, Reserva, Spain 2017– Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Salentein Barrel Selection Malbec, Argentina  2020 – Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No20 Côtes du Rhône Villages, France 2020 Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer Classics No.34 Claret, France 2020 Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No.23 Chianti, Tuscany 2018 Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Ebenezer & Seppeltsfield Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia 2020 – Bronze

Decanter Mixed Whites Case of six £64.50

  • 22 Families, Bush Vine Chenin Blanc, Swartland, South Africa 2021 – Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics no.2 Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2020– Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No.14 Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2020 – Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Journey’s End Winemaker’s Reserve Fairtrade Chardonnay, Stellenbosch 2021– Bronze
  • Florent Rouve, Viré-Clessé Vieilles Vignes, Burgundy, France 2020 – Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Echo Sauvignon Blanc, Leyda, Chile 2021 – Bronze

Decanter Mixed Red and Whites – Case of six £66.50 

  • Marks & Spencer, Found Mazuelo, Rioja, Spain 2019 – Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No.6 Valpolicella Ripasso, Italy Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Salentein Barrel Selection Malbec, Argentina 2020 – Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No.1 Bourgogne Chardonnay, France – Bronze
  • Marks & Spencer, Saint Clair ‘James Sinclair’ Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021 – Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Found Ribolla Gialla, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021 – Silver

Decanter Fortified Duo £20.00

  • Marks & Spencer, Classics No.41 Finest Reserve, Portugal NV – Silver
  • Marks & Spencer, Extra Dry, Manzanilla Sherry, Spain NV – Bronze

About Marks & Spencer

DWWA promotion website
Promotion period: Ending December 2022
Promotion details: A complimentary copy of the DWWA supplement is available with every case while stocks last

