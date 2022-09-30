Decanter World Wine Awards winners available at Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is no stranger to achieving top scores at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), and to celebrate its results the leading retailer has selected its favourite award-winning wines from this year’s awards, for customers to purchase exclusively on marksandspencer.com.

Customers can choose from a carefully selected mix of six delicious winter-warming reds; an irresistible mix of crisp, refreshing, complex white wines from the Old and New World; a mix of both red and white wines; and finally a Decanter Fortified Duo Finest – Reserve Port and an Extra Dry Manzanilla Sherry.

Prices start from just £20 for the ‘Fortified Duo’ which also makes terrific gifts for wine-loving friends or family.

Marks & Spencer was shortlisted for Best Supermarket in this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards, of which winners were announced earlier this week.

Marks & Spencer, El Duque De Miralta, Reserva, Spain 2017– Silver

Marks & Spencer, Salentein Barrel Selection Malbec, Argentina 2020 – Silver

Marks & Spencer, Classics No20 Côtes du Rhône Villages, France 2020 – Bronze



Marks & Spencer Classics No.34 Claret, France 2020 – Bronze



Marks & Spencer, Classics No.23 Chianti, Tuscany 2018 – Bronze



Marks & Spencer, Ebenezer & Seppeltsfield Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia 2020 – Bronze

22 Families, Bush Vine Chenin Blanc, Swartland, South Africa 2021 – Bronze

Marks & Spencer, Classics no.2 Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2020– Silver

Marks & Spencer, Classics No.14 Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2020 – Bronze

– Marks & Spencer, Journey’s End Winemaker’s Reserve Fairtrade Chardonnay, Stellenbosch 2021– Bronze



Stellenbosch 2021– Florent Rouve, Viré-Clessé Vieilles Vignes, Burgundy, France 2020 – Bronze

Marks & Spencer, Echo Sauvignon Blanc, Leyda, Chile 2021 – Bronze

Marks & Spencer, Classics No.41 Finest Reserve, Portugal NV – Silver

No.41 Finest Reserve, Portugal NV – Marks & Spencer, Extra Dry, Manzanilla Sherry, Spain NV – Bronze

