Join Decanter for an extraordinary retrospective tasting with Peter Michael Winery in New York

We are thrilled to be hosting a masterclass featuring the wines of Peter Michael Winery, at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC (DFWE) on Saturday 8 June 2024. Peter Michael Winery is one of the most highly regarded producers in California, making terroir-driven, limited-production wines in a ‘California classic’ style.

During this tasting, winemaker and geophysicist Robert Fiore and Decanter’s Napa Valley correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi , will guide tasters through several vintages of two wines: ‘L’Après-Midi’, a Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon blend, and the Cabernet Sauvignon-dominated ‘Les Pavots’, both of which come from the same single vineyard. Tasters will come to understand how terroir translates into taste in these two Bordeaux-inspired wines.

The impressive lineup for the retrospective tasting by Peter Michael Winery:

Peter Michael, L’Après-Midi Sauvignon Blanc, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2010

Peter Michael, L’Après-Midi Sauvignon Blanc, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

Peter Michael L’Après-Midi Sauvignon Blanc, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2021

Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2006 (Magnum)

Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2009 (Magnum)

Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2012 (Magnum)

Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2021

The Peter Michael Winery masterclass is set to be a fascinating retrospective tasting of wines, which will include the 2016 Les Pavots awarded 96 points and described as having ‘Electric and satisfying layers of rich tannins and fruit decorate the landscape’, by wine writer Eduardo Dingler. It will demonstrate the quality and ageability of these wines, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best.

Embark on a guided tasting journey; a ticket for The Peter Michael Winery: A retrospective tasting is priced at $245. Masterclasses are also available for Château Haut-Brion, M Chapoutier and Marqués de Murrieta. Tickets are selling fast so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as hosting three other special masterclasses throughout the day (Château Haut-Brion, M Chapoutier and Marqués de Murrieta) fine wine lovers will also be able to attend the walk-around grand tasting with access to over 200 fine wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers.

The DFWE NYC is a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting – we look forward to welcoming you.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhattan, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

