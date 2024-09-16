Penfolds: Icons of the Present and Future Masterclass at DFWE London

Join us for an exclusive opportunity to explore the illustrious world of Penfolds at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London, taking place on Saturday 16 November. Experience a selection of Penfolds most iconic and innovative wines.

A journey through winemaking excellence.

Founded in 1844, Penfolds has built a legendary reputation for creating exceptional wines with a pioneering approach. This masterclass offers a rare opportunity to taste both historic legends like Grange Bin 95 Shiraz 2007 and St Henri Shiraz 2014, as well as bold, forward-thinking releases like Quantum Bin 98 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and FWT 585 Vin De France 2019.

Led by Toby Amphlett

Penfolds brand ambassador, Toby Amphlett, will guide you through this tasting. with deep expertise and passion Amphlett will share stories and insights that highlight the evolution of Penfolds and its innovative approach to winemaking.

What to expect

Attendees will be taken on a tasting journey that spans some of Penfolds most celebrated wines. This masterclass will feature eight carefully selected wines that reflect the essence of Penfolds: a blend of tradition and innovation. Amphlett will take you through the wines’ history and production techniques, revealing the craft behind each bottle.

Wines to be tasted:

1. Penfolds, Yattarna, South Australia, Australia 2018

2. Penfolds, FWT 585, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2019

3. Penfolds x Dourthe, Penfolds II, Bordeaux, France 2022

4. Penfolds, Quantum Cabernet Sauvignon, Wine of the World 2018

5. Penfolds, Bin 407, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2015

6. Penfolds, Bin 389, South Australia, Australia 2015

7. Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz, South Australia, Australia 2014

8. Penfolds, Grange, Bin 95 Shiraz, South Australia, Australia 2007

Limited Tickets Available

Tickets are priced at £155, offering exceptional value for the chance to taste these delicious wines.

Spaces are strictly limited so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

{} {"wineId":"81043","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"60594","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"71893","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46601","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"13914","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"13915","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Essential information DFWE London Date: Saturday 16 November 2024 from 11am to 5:30pm Location: The Landmark London, NW1 6JQ Price: Grand Tasting tickets £115 | with Cellar Collection access £155 | Masterclass tickets from £155

Related articles