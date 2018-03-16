Decanter's tasting team make recommendations from Aldi's wine range...

Aldi wines have gone from strength to strength since the launch of the supermarket’s e-commerce wine site in January 2016.

The 2018 spring/summer range updates the all-year-round core wines with some new vintages, and brings in some new wines based on past favourites – keep your eyes peeled for our tasting notes on these over the next few months.

Scroll down for Decanter’s Aldi wine recommendations

While the majority of bottles are available on their website, some are only available to purchase in-store.

UPDATES:

7/3/2018: Added several core wines from spring/summer tasting (5 wines)

16/3/2018: Added Easter recommendations (12 wines)

28/8/2018: Added Orange wine (1 wine)

Best Aldi wines in 2018:

