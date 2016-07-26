It’s the grape that stars in some of the world’s most expensive and rare red wines when grown in its home territory of Burgundy. But, good Pinot is increasingly emerging from around the world. We bring you the best value Pinot Noirs from outside Burgundy…

It’s too much to expect new world Pinot Noir to achieve in just a few decades what it has taken Burgundy centuries to do. However, there are some great quality Pinots available from regions such as Casablanca in Chile, Central Otago and Martinborough in New Zealand, the Western Cape of South Africa, and Oregon and Sonoma County in the USA.

Even better news is that some of these offer fantastic value for money. You may argue that we can’t compare these new world wines with the best from Burgundy, and that may be true, but equally Burgundy often cannot compete for quality in the lower tiers.

Below, we have rounded up some of the best value new world Pinot Noir, relative to the scores given by our experts.

