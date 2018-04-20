From quality Pinot Grigio to Spanish Txakoli, pick a wine rated by our experts and get it chilling...

When the sun is shining, there are few things more refreshing than a cool glass of white wine, whatever your favourite style.

Scroll down for our wine recommendations

If you love Pinot Grigio or Gris, we’ve got some quality recommendations for under £30.

For other crisp, dry, fruit-driven whites, try our top Chablis alternatives, our Galician whites panel tasting or our Australian Riesling panel tasting – a great ‘all-rounder’ style for barbecues, according to our guide.

If you enjoy whites with a slightly more weight and oak, check out some of our top rated New Zealand Chardonnays.

Impress your friends with the white wine style to try for 2018 – Txakoli.

If enjoying your wine on a picnic, make sure you remember the essentials: a corkscrew, ice packs or ice and glasses.

Take your pick of the wines below, all tasted and rated by Decanter‘s experts. Then all you have to do is get the bottle in the fridge…

Wines updated July 2018.

Top white wines for summer: