Top hotels and restaurants in Côte des Blancs, Champagne

Restaurants

Au 36, Hautvillers

It’s not just for glasses of Champagne, but Au 36 does the ‘Champagne experience’ especially well. The six-flute tasting, served with a selection of breads, cheeses and meats, is not to be missed for a great lunch in the village of Dom Pérignon.

If you call your restaurant ‘The Dish of Champagne’, you’d better know what you’re doing. Luckily, this three-star Michelin venue does know exactly how to impress its guests: haute cuisine done well. Local Champagne-makers love it, which is always a good sign.

La Table Kobus, Epernay



Make sure to book ahead here, as the restaurant is a firm favourite with both locals and tourists. The great set menus and impressive vegetarian options are big advantages, along with the warm ambience and skilled presentation.

A great option for accommodation too, but the restaurant takes some topping in the area. A beautiful setting, which is deserving of an accomplished menu, and it doesn’t disappoint, with its high-end gastronomy the icing on the cake.

Hotels

Set between Epernay and Reims, this is a relative newcomer after a major refurbishment, and the contemporary but comfortable design throughout is a pleasing contrast to the rural setting it finds itself in. The food is also first-class, having recently entered the Michelin Guide.

Magna Quies, Epernay

A little grander than its Parva Domus cousin further along the Avenue de Champagne, this larger townhouse has a more modern aesthetic, with a hearty breakfast, warm hosts, and particularly inquisitive chickens wandering around in the courtyard. There’s also a fantastic view of the De Castellane tower.

Parva Domus, Epernay

Nestled across from Pol Roger on the Avenue de Champagne, this traditional French townhouse offers a collection of spacious rooms for guests and a good breakfast on which to start the day. Ask the host for a glass of his own Champagne – you won’t be disappointed.

Le 25 Bis, Epernay

A hotel and restaurant run by Leclerc Briant. Thursday evening is the perfect time to enjoy tasting plates of the very best French produce while watching the world walk by on the Avenue de Champagne, before strolling 10 minutes along the avenue back to your hotel.