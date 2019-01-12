The places to eat, drink and stay....

Restaurants

Situated over the road from Marisa Cuomo winery in Furore – and run by the same family – this restaurant offers sea views and well-cooked local dishes. It’s also an affordable hotel.

The fine-dining restaurant at the Capo d’Orso hotel offers the most spectacular setting for lunch or dinner.

Located in the central piazza of Amalfi, below the cathedral, this is the chic place for coffee with Neapolitan pastries, people watching and irresistible Amalfi lemon and orange peel dipped in chocolate.

Watch the mozzarella being pulled at Tenuta Vannulo, where the Palmieri family has long been in the vanguard. On its model organic farm the buffalo choose when to be milked and get their backs scratched. Don’t miss the buffalo-milk ice cream and brioches, or the dairy’s recently added restaurant.

Accommodation

Located in a 13th-century cloister in the town of Ravello, with very pretty gardens and the advantage of being able to walk everywhere in town.

This greatest of privately owned hotels has a panoramic restaurant, local food, top wines, terraced vegetable gardens and one of the most avant-garde kitchens in the world, for a truly memorable taste of the finest the Costiera can offer.

This classic, large seaside hotel is built on the rocks above the sea and is well positioned between the two Campanian wine coasts: the Salerno-Cilento and the Amalfi. Nicely detailed and good value.

This luxury hotel sits surrounded by vineyards and the typical gardens of the Amalfi Coast. Wake up and take breakfast in bed overlooking the sea.

Shops and Leisure

If you need to relax after all the eating and drinking, this stunning spa on the Cilento coast uses sea water in many of its therapies.

On the main road at Seiano near Vico Equense. Artisan Campanian cheeses and salumi, plus a great selection of local wines and oils. Also serves lunch, dinner and the best panini.

The source of the hand-painted ceramics and tiles that adorn every room and garden along the coast. The striking 1950s Solimene factory is in itself a monument – and it sells dishes and more at discount prices.