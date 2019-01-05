Michaela Morris picks some of the best places to eat and drink as you explore the island...

A wine lover’s guide to Sardinia

The pace in Sardinia is slow. Give yourself time to get around, especially if you’re venturing off the beaten track: marvellous rewards lay at the end of those long and winding roads.

If flying into Cagliari, wander up the city lanes that snake to the top of the fortress to complete the day with a breathtaking sunset over the harbour and an elegant dinner al fresco at Sarti del Gusto.

Stock up on wine at Enoteca Cagliaritana before heading southeast to taste Sulcis Carignano or relax on the remote beaches of the Costa Verde.

The Catalan-flavoured city of Alghero makes a great base to explore the awe-inspiring Grotto di Nettuno, the white sandy La Pelosa beach and the wineries around Sássari. Be sure to take in the colourful town of Bosa and sip on the local Malvasia di Bosa DOC, a delightful sherry-like nectar.

Swanky Olbia is the gateway city into Gallura and the glitzy Costa Smeralda. For fresh seafood and homemade pasta head to Ristorante Belvedere in Porto Cervo.

In Porto Rotondo, Da Giovannino stocks Italy’s finest wines and the latest from emerging producers across the island.

Don’t miss Sardinia’s rugged mountainous core, Barbagia. Spa resort Su Gologone allows you to take in the raw natural beauty in luxury.

Oliena, Mamoiada and Dorgali are all within reach for sampling of Cannonau and producers like Puddu and Giovanni Montisci (+39 328 019 3273) might even slice some of their homemade prosciutto for you.

If the call of the sea is too strong, the nearby town of Cala Gonone serves as the entry point to the dramatic, cliff-lined east coast.

This originally feature in Michaela Morris’ guide to Sardinian wines in the Decanter Italy guide 2019.