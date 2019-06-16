Decanter Premium Banner

Top Bordeaux wine lists in London

Where are some of the best restaurants in London for drinking Bordeaux wine..? In the next of our series, Natasha Hughes MW looks at the choices in London (and one beyond...)

There are a number of restaurants and wine bars around the world where the Bordeaux selection on the wine list should more than satisfy the Bordeaux-philes among you – even those who can’t afford the top crus classés.

Many of the best Bordeaux lists can be found in the UK; clearly old drinking habits die hard.

London

In London, one enduring favourite is Chez Bruce, whose excellent globe-trotting list always features a small selection of whites – the current pick is a Château de Fieuzal, Pessac-Léognan 2000 at £105 – as well as a wider range of red options, including a deliciously mature Château La Conseillante, Pomerol 2001 at £280.

A surprising option for Bordeaux lovers, given that Burgundy is its main focus, is Cabotte. If you can tear your eyes away from the Pinot Noirs, you’ll find a selection of 30 or so Bordeaux, kicking off at a very reasonable £36 (Château Labadie, Médoc Cru Bourgeois 2014) and peaking at £699 for Château Mouton Rothschild 1995.

Honourable mention also goes to Boisdale, whose restaurants offer small-pour servings of some top Bordeaux, including Château Lafite 2009, yours for £37 for 25ml, £188 for 125ml, or £795 a bottle.

Best for value: Under the heading ‘Bordeaux, so un-cool it’s cool’, London’s Noble Rot Wine Bar – recently voted number 28 in the National restaurant awards – offers a selection of more than 50 Bordeaux, ranging upwards from £35 for a Château Beynat, Castillon 2016.

Also in London, the five branches of wine bar Vinoteca list a well-priced, if brief, selection of Bordeaux. Go with a group and party on down with a magnum of Château Guiraud’s G Blanc Sec 2016 for £73. 

And also try… Dorset

Outside the capital, many of the UK’s upmarket country house hotels offer a decent choice of Bordeaux.

Among the best lists is Summer Lodge in Dorset, curated by Eric Zwiebel MS, whose gems include Château Léoville Barton, St-Julien 2CC 2000 for £219 and Château Cheval Blanc, St-Emilion 1GCCA 1988 for £705.

