Barcelona is the undisputed jewel in the crown of the beautiful Catalan coast. With its unique architecture, gastronomy, vibrant nightlife and warm, sunny weather, the city’s global popularity is unsurprising.

There are currently 28 Michelin-star restaurants in Barcelona and the restaurant scene touches every cuisine imaginable. Yet the real charm and beauty of Barcelona’s food culture is to be found in fresh, local ingredients and informal dining. Locals typically enjoy a light snack in the sunshine with friends and a glass of vermouth, particularly in the long, summer evenings that stretch into the night.

Of course, where gastronomy flourishes, so does wine.

It’s hard to believe it now, but once upon a time, Barcelona suffered from ‘Rioja-itis’ – it seemed that every bar and restaurant served Rioja, Rueda and little else. Now, Barcelona’s wine scene has something for everyone.

Catalonia’s distinct wine regions are well represented in Barcelona. The very best Catalan wines are to be found in Barcelona’s bars, shops and restaurants – including those produced in quantities too small for wider retail distribution.

There are plenty of bricks-and-mortar bottle shops in Barcelona. High summer temperatures, small homes and a lack of professional wine storage means large at-home wine collections are rare. Most neighbourhoods have good wine stores, or bodegas, where residents can find the perfect bottle of good wine to accompany the evening meal.

Wherever you are in Barcelona, it’s always worth exploring your local neighbourhood – chances are you’ll have a great local wine shop nearby.

Below are 10 of the best.

Bodega Maestrazgo

Bodega Maestrazgo is a third-generation family business, operating since 1952. Bordering the Born, Gotic and Eixample districts, it’s an authentic neighbourhood bodega complete with ‘vino a granel’, bulk wine served direct from large barrels. There’s an excellent selection of mostly Spanish wines. The bodega regularly organises social events and tastings too. You can drink your purchase inside the bodega for a small corkage fee.

Barcelona has a growing ex-pat community and the international wine scene is expanding with it. El Petit Celler stocks more than 250 wines from around the world. Sommelier and owner, Sebastián Lozano, routinely introduces wines from his own collection, selling bottles as special lots or serving by the glass via Coravin. El Petit Celler is one of the few places in Spain where you can purchase a €8 Catalan Garnatxa and also sample a glass of mature, grand cru Burgundy. There is also an online shop offering free shipping for orders over €80.

L’Anima del Vi is the original mecca for natural wine lovers in Barcelona, run by the delightful Benoît Valée and Núria Rodríguez. The menu is short and charming, continually changing according to season and the availability of fresh produce. But the real beauty here is the wine list, including some of the most exclusive names in the natural wine world. An evening spent with a bottle of L’Anglore Tavel is no hardship after a long day on the beach!

La Vinícola is a gem in the heart of the Eixample district. Owner Victor Jiménez focuses on Catalan wines, from both French and Spanish sides of the border. As a result, La Vinícola has the city’s best selection of wines from Roussillon. A beautiful, spacious store in Carrer Girona, this is a great spot to grab a bottle with a strong Catalan identity, with a particular focus on Empordà and the north of Spain.

Magatzem Escola is one of the biggest and best – yet least-known – wine shops in Barcelona. It’s located next to Parc Ciutadella, behind the Born Cultural Centre. Hidden away on a quiet street, this vast store has deep cellars and an incredible selection of wines from across Spain. It also stocks spirits, with a strong selection of whiskies. The sheer range of wines, helpful staff and enomatic machines (serving wine by the glass from around 20 bottles at a time) make Magatzem Escola a must-visit if you’re in the neighbourhood. Wines can also be purchased online.

Previously known as Món Vínic store, this bar is a spinoff of the (sadly now closed) Món Vínic restaurant. Run by Delia Garcia and her team, it’s arguably the very best hybrid wine bar-shop in the city, with a stunning array of minimal-intervention wines from around the world. In-store wine purchases can be consumed in the wine (and raw-milk cheese) bar for a €10 corkage fee; wines can also be purchased online.

Located in the Eixample district, Vila Viniteca’s Outlet de Vinos is the place to find good-quality, ready-to-drink wines from older vintages at a good price. If you’re local to Barcelona, it’s worth following the Outlet on social media for offers on wines as they are released from the depths of Vila Viniteca’s cellars. This is the perfect place to find that special bottle.

Salut Wine Studio changed hands in 2023 and is now one of the most exciting venues in Barcelona. There’s a strong focus on local Catalan producers and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a smartly curated selection that won’t overwhelm you. The wine tastings and especially the ‘wine casino’ nights are a lot of fun. Located right on the edge of the Born district, close to the Arc de Triomf.

This modern, well-lit wine ‘library’ and bar in Gracia is the work of owner-sommelier and cheese lover, Yolanda Villegas. There’s an incredible selection of more than 50 cheeses to complement the well-stocked wine list, and a variety of other cold plates. Both wine and food can be ordered online for home delivery.

Vila Viniteca is arguably the premier wine store in Barcelona; it’s also the largest wine distributor in the region. There are three Vila Viniteca stores in Barcelona, but the Born store is the flagship, with every fraction of wall space crammed with bottles from around the world. What you see in store is only a fraction of what’s available, too. It also has cavernous cellars, so it is always worth asking if you’re looking for something specific. Wines can also be purchased online.

When you’ve finished shopping, visit the store’s excellent wine bar, La Vinya del Senyor, just around the corner by the 14th-century Basilica di Santa Maria del Mar.

