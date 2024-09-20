Ch’ng Poh Tiong unveils the must-try wines at DFWE Singapore 2024

Until this date, Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) has only taken place in London, New York, and Shanghai.

The event’s Singapore debut marks a significant milestone for the country, now recognised as an influential global wine hub.

As part of the inaugural DFWE Singapore, taking place on 26 October 2024, Decanter will host a Grand Tasting.

Decanter’s trust in our “Little Red Dot” is echoed by the excitement of 57 exhibitors from around the world, with their pedigree, provenance, terroir, expertise, history, award-winning wines set to be a delight to taste at the event.

DFWE Singapore will spoil guests for choice. The abundance includes some precious gems waiting to be discovered, including:

Kabola Winery Unica 2019

Having finally visited Croatia last July (a belated trip originally thwarted by the Covid pandemic), I was immensely impressed with that country’s indigenous Posip and Malvasia white wines. The latter is more well-known from neighbouring Italy but Croatian Malvazija also rocks. Istria’s Kabola Winery shines a light.

Cloudy Bay Te Koko 2015

Having visited Cloudy Bay twice – the first time about 10 years ago – the world’s most famous Sauvignon Blanc outside Sancerre and Pouilly-Fume always thrills and tantalises. Can’t wait to discover how its prestige Te Koko 2015 evolves nearly a decade later.

Terrazas de los Andes Parcel Los Cerezos 2017

Argentina has carved out a unique niche with Malbec even if the varietal had once been more associated with Bordeaux. The reason the South American region has been able to achieve this is by delivering world-class quality. Un-grafted and first planted almost a century ago in 1929, Parcel Los Cerezos is very rare indeed.

Vasse Felix Tom Cullity Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Vasse Felix’s most complex Bordeaux blend is aptly named for Tom Cullity, the man who established the winery in 1967. The vinous visionary who put Margaret River on the wine map was also a surgeon, performing the first cardiac catheterisation at the Royal Perth Hospital in the 1950s.

Scroll down for scores and tasting notes of these wines

Viñedos Familia Chadwick Seña 2017 (Magnum)

The New World can sometimes turn the old one on its head. Chile’s Chadwick family of Errazuriz fame does a one-up on France with their most sought-after wine Sena by recruiting five of Bordeaux’s permitted varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Malbec, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. Seña is not just an accomplished red, it is a blending masterclass in a glass.

Ao Yun 2020

Moët-Hennessy, arguably the world’s number one wine and spirit powerhouse, is founder proprietor of Ao Yun in a mountainous, remote, Himalayan region of Yunnan in south-west China. Their winemaker hails from Saint-Emilion and the blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Petit Verdot contains 6% Syrah in 2020.

Chateau Pichon Baron 2016

There is consensus – amongst Bordeaux aficionados, even other Bordeaux classified growths – that if two or three wines were to be promoted to First Growth, Pichon Baron would be in that circle. Already one of the greatest vintages in the last 50 years, the Pauillac Super Second Growth produced one of the very best 2016s of that exceptional harvest!

Tua Rita Redigaffi 2021

Tuscany is the spiritual home of Sangiovese. And arguably the best region for Bordeaux red varieties in the whole of Italy. Already impressive for Cabernet Sauvignon, Tuscany triumphs over all other New World regions producing world class Cabernet by being the most impressive terroir outside Pomerol producing exceptional pure Merlot.

Bodegas Remírez de Ganuza Remírez de Ganuza Reserva 2012 (Double Magnum)

First produced in 1992, Bodegas Remirez puts a new spin on Tempranillo by ageing the Spanish red in mostly new 225-litre Bordeaux barriques. The blend includes a dash, 5% each of the white Graciano and Viura grapes. Their 2012 Reserva will be poured from a double magnum! A die-die must-try at this year’s inaugural Singapore Encounter.

OVID Napa Valley 2021

Napa Valley is the Médoc of California. Nowhere outside France has more consistently fine Bordeaux red blends been produced than in Napa Valley. Below Napa’s established radar, for the moment anyway, is an outlier named OVID. Nestled at 410 metres on a secluded mountainous area, the iron-rich volcanic soils and abundant sunshine produce wines of commanding presence.

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Singapore Date: Saturday 26 October 2024 from 11am to 5:30pm Location: 22 Orange Grove Road 258350 Singapore Price: Grand Tasting tickets SGD 165 | Masterclass tickets SGD 167 – SGD 600 All prices are subject to 9% government tax.

{} {"wineId":"38541","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"86510","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"30496","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"78572","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"81028","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"10962","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles