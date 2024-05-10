Dine in style and enjoy complimentary wine from DFWE NYC Sponsors, Domaine Anderson and Hamilton Russell

The stage is almost set for an extraordinary day at the highly anticipated Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC, where attendees can look forward to a day tasting exceptional fine wines at the Grand Tasting and engage in incredible masterclasses.

Adding to the excitement, guests are invited to take a pause and treat themselves to a delicious buffet prepared by the talented chefs at Manhatta. To complement this exceptional lunch, our sponsors Domaine Anderson and Hamilton Russell will be generously providing complimentary wine.

Set Buffet Menu

$85 (+ sales tax) per person

Roasted Chicken Breast with Tarragon Mustard Jus

Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Arugula Pesto

Falafel, Spinach Tahini, Spiced Labneh (v)

*

Petite Greens, Shaved Garden Vegetables with Chianti Vinaigrette

*

Broccoli, Lemon and Chilli with Caramelised Balsamic Onions (v)

Quinoa Farro Salad – Pickled Carrots, Radishes, Mustard Vinaigrette (v)

Gruyere and Potato au Gratin (v)

Wild Rice Pilaf

*

Pistachio Apricot Tart

Dark Chocolate Budino

Raspberry Vanilla Cheesecake (gf)



The wines



Zena Crown Pinot Noir 2019

A deep ruby colour with aromas of dark cherries, blackberries, and subtle baking spices. A silky texture on the palate with vibrant acidity, showcasing flavours of ripe red berries, cloves, and earthy undertones. The finish is long and elegant, defined by fine-grained tannins and spiced fruits.

Domaine Anderson Chardonnay 2021

A golden straw colour, offering aromas of ripe pear and Golden Delicious apple, accompanied by notes of toasted bread crust, lemon zest, and honey. The palate is velvety and rich, showcasing flavours of marzipan and ripe citrus. Its finish is long, with savoury umami notes and vibrant acidity.

Seating is limited and available exclusively for ticket holders to the event. Tables of two, three, four, five and six are available to book. For groups of more than six, please contact events@decanter.com and we will try to accommodate you and your party. Bar seating for one is also available.

Due to high demand, we recommend booking your lunch reservation early to avoid disappointment. If you are still yet to purchase a ticket to DFWE NYC, please book this first and then you will gain access to the lunch reservation page.

We look forward to welcoming you to this incredible day of fine wines and gourmet cuisines.

Terms and Conditions

Please note you must have already purchased tickets for Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024 in order to book a lunch reservation.

All lunch reservations are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, unless the event is cancelled.

Price is $85 (+ sales tax) per person and tables of 2, 3, 4 and 6 are available to purchase. Bar seating for 1 is also available to purchase.

Please note: your table is only available for 50 minutes.

ALL guests in your party must be Decanter Fine Wine Encounter attendees. Book Encounter tickets here.

In order to gain access to the lunch reservation, you must have a valid booking confirmation email.

Please ensure you arrive promptly at your starting time.

Lunch reservations will only be held for 20 minutes, after that tickets are subject to resale and will be automatically cancelled without refund.

Please be mindful that we are operating a set buffet lunch and therefore are not able to accommodate all dietary requirements. Walk-in ticket holders will be accepted subject to availability, and will be charged $95 per person.

Related articles