Ferrari Trento persuades award-winning Chef de Caves to trade Champagne for Italy

The company claimed that it is the first time a Chef de Caves has ever left Champagne to join an Italian winery as a full-time oenologist.

Brun won several Winemaker of the Year awards during his eight-year tenure at Charles Heidsieck, and he drew acclaim for his work on the Champagne Charlie cuvée.

He was born in the Grand Cru village of Aÿ in 1969, and he spent many years working at his family’s estate before joining Champagne Veuve Clicquot as a winemaker in 2000.

He oversaw the Pinot Noir program and led the innovation and development department during his 15 years at the Moët Hennessy-owned brand, before moving to Charles Heidsieck in 2015.

Brun earned a wealth of accolades at the famous Champagne House, but he has now decided to leave his home region to embark on a new challenge in Italy’s mountainous Trentodoc region, where the vineyards are located at high altitudes.

‘I am convinced of the quality of Ferrari Trento and of the potential of Trentodoc,’ said Brun. ‘The opportunity to create traditional method sparkling wines from the unique, mountainous terroirs of Trentino is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to a new context.

‘First, there will be a phase of understanding the terroir before considering any changes. Winemaking is all about details. We will elevate, step by step, by focusing on the small details.’

The company’s founder, Giulio Ferrari, visited the Champagne region in the 19th century, learned to make sparkling wine there and brought the Chardonnay grape back to Trentodoc.

Larentis has been with Ferrari Trento – the sparkling wine that features on the podium after Formula 1 races – since 1986.

He has also won multiple awards during his 37-year career, but it is now time for him to retire and pass the baton to Brun.

Ferrari Trento president and CEO Matteo Lunelli thanked Larentis for his ‘tremendous achievements over the last few decades’ and added that the team is excited to welcome Brun.

‘His talent in our category is unparalleled,’ said Lunelli. ‘We have every confidence that he will create exceptional Trentodoc wines that are loyal to our local traditions, while introducing a new perspective.’

