Halloween wines: 13 spooky pours to keep the ghosts out

Whether you’re hosting a party, feeling in need of a post trick-or-treat pick me up or simply wish to savour a glass in quiet contemplation on this spirited evening, we’ve got the answer to all your Halloween needs.

We’ve chosen 13 wines that make the most of all superstitions and, behind scary labels and names, hide delicious pours to keep you happy and warm. From a lunar-inspired pét-nat to the bloodiest of reds there’s something for everyone and for every possible dark mood.

Scroll down to see tasting notes for 13 wines to enjoy this Halloween

This selection will give you endless food pairing possibilities. Instead of carving those pumpkins why not make a delicious pie? It will be a dream alongside a glass of Riesling from Tasmania’s Ghost Rock. Or maybe a nice cheese platter to go with Spell’s Sonoma Chardonnay.

With evenings drawing in, you might choose a full-bodied red such as Bruce Jack’s Ghost in the Machine Shiraz to pair with a juicy steak. In anticipation of Thanksgiving, a crispy roast turkey will find a good match in Mischief & Mayhem’s No Man is an Island Burgundy. For those wanting to splash out, try Devil Proof’s Farrow Ranch Malbec, sure to keep those demons at bay.

At the end of the evening, once the best Halloween costume has been judged, you may want to just cosy up with a selection of Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories and a glass of Cullen’s Mangan Vineyard Red Moon.

Whatever your spooky tipple, in the end, the only spirit in your home is that of (moderate) inebriation!

13 haunting Halloween wines

{} {"wineId":"60255","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"51261","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46549","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"61168","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"67851","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"71777","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"63089","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57944","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"71786","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"51354","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"51915","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"61000","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"60540","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles