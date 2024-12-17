The best wine and spirits books of 2024

This year again delivered diverse and meaty releases of beautifully-written and designed wines and spirits books. There was a palpable shift in mood, no doubt catalysed by events from within the drinks industry and beyond: brows have lowered and the hedonistic, poetic and humorous sense the subjects at hand have come vividly to the foreground. For the benefit of all readers and wine and spirits lovers – and arguably of authors – such is the sense of enjoyment that runs through the pages of the titles below.

No doubt a sign of the times, there seems to be an ever-greater appetite to explore the essence of the enjoyment of all these unique drinks; an urgency to deploy knowledge while also validating the poetry – and fun – of the pursuit of both storytelling and drinking. This is the thread that runs through all the stand-out titles of 2024 – now sit down and enjoy, each sip and page at a time.

Best wine books 2024

One Thousand Vines: A New Way to Understand Wine

By Pascaline Lepeltier; Mitchell Beazley, £45/$55

Originally published in French, the English edition – beautifully illustrated by Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan – of Pascaline Lepeltier comprehensive oeuvre retains a pure, unapologetic francophone edge, in point of view as well as sensibility. Nothing wrong there, especially given that One Thousand Vines is not an academic pursuit: while it offers in depth technical knowledge, it’s foremost a guide to a personal, poetic (albeit informed) interpretation of wine as a cultural artefact. Lepeltier, the recipient of Decanter’s 2024 Rising Star Award, distills her expertise as sommelier while also leveraging her background as a philosophy graduate student. To the benefit of all those seeking a plunge into the essence of wine culture.

Who’s Afraid of Romanée-Conti?: A Shortcut to Drinking Great Wines

By Dan Keeling; Quadrille £30/$45

Dan Keeling does it again. After the brilliant – literally and otherwise – Wines from Another Galaxy (2020, Quadrille), Noble Rot’s editor returns with another substantial and beautifully-designed tome showcasing his combination of sophisticated wit, seductive self-deprecation and entertaining geekiness. Under the guise of 21st century dilettantism, Keeling takes readers on a journey through a wondrous collection of topics, regions, producers and wines. From Switzerland to Tuscany by way of Jura and, of course, Burgundy; from the ‘Restauranteur’s Holy Grail’ to the wine ‘equivalent to a feel-good romantic comedy’; the scope is broad but Keeling’s words are sharp and focused. Edward Albee (and Martha) would approve.

Behind the Glass: The Sensory & Sensorial Terroir of Wine Tasting

By Gus Zhu MW; Academie du Vin Library £20/$30

A book on the science of wine flavour and tasting might not fit one’s idea of an entertaining read. But that is exactly what Gus Zhu MW delivers in this engaging yet thorough, approachable yet rigorous work that covers the chemistry of flavour, the physiology and psychology of tasting, and everything in between. The true value – and beauty – of this book is to outline the relative and fluctuating nature of tasting by explaining the complex processes behind it. It provides a scientific foundation to the poetic, subjective experience of wine appreciation – making it all the more enjoyable and fascinating.

A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France

By Steve Hoffman; Crown Books £25/$30

Perhaps less a wine book than a meditation on self-discovery, cultural clashes and the individual as a part of a complex, shifting collective, Steve Hoffman’s memoir is a particularly fitting read for our troubled times. Both an inspirational narrative and a cautionary tale, his journey from Minnesota to a small village in the Languedoc, family in tow, is at times funny, at times moving and a pleasure to read throughout. His candid tone gives a frank, vivid picture of life in rural France – and of the emotional landscape of all the subjects portrayed, not least Hoffman himself.

Wine Confident: There’s No Wrong Way to Enjoy Wine

By Kelli A. White; Academie du Vin Library, £25/$35

Wine writers can easily become so enthralled by their acquired knowledge that they lose contact with the mothership, forgetting that, ultimately, they should be in the business of hedonism, no matter how erudite. Kelli A. White successfully avoids this in this comprehensive guide, interspersed with trivia and anecdotes, that you read as if chatting with a knowledgeable but very fun friend. White shows great ability to focus on and communicate the truly essential bits of information that can make the reader feel confident and eager to learn more – and relax into the leisure of a good bottle.

See also:

On Tuscany: From Brunello to Bolgheri, Wine Tales From the Heart of Italy

Compiled by Susan Keevil; Academie du Vin Library, £35/$47.50

This beautiful, kaleidoscopic collection of essays on the much-loved (and at times misunderstood) Italian region, is the fifth of the Académie du Vin’s region-themed anthologies. A though-provoking journey by the hands of Hugh Jonhson, DH Lawrence, David Gleave MW and many more.

Natural Wine, No Drama – An unpretentious guide

By Honey Spencer; Pavilion Books £25

It does what it says on the tin: this book by sommelier and restaurateur Honey Spencer does is a clear, structured, candid overview of all things natural wine, from production to food pairing by way of personal accounts from leading industry figures. It emanates from Spencer’s passion for natural wine and insider’s knowledge of its milieu but her tone is never didactic or militant.

Best spirits books 2024

The World Atlas of Whisky

By Dave Broom; Mitchell Beazley £45/$52

A revised, updated and expanded edition of Broom’s reference tome, this is a must-have for any whisky lover. An encyclopaedic effort that, as Broom acknowledges himself, is a lost battle: ‘in the time I’ve taken to write this sentence, a few more whisky distilleries will probably have opened up,’ he says in the book’s opening. The vibrancy and growth of whisky production in the last decade more than justifies his enterprise. For this third edition Broom has done a comprehensive rewrite, delving deeper into the classic whisky-producing countries/regions, and introducing new sections on Australia, France and New Zealand. Redesigned maps and beautiful imagery bring it all to life.

In Fine Spirits – A complete guide to distilled drinks

By Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley; Mitchell Beazley £20/$25

At the opposite end of the spectrum from The World Atlas of Whisky, Harrison and Ridley’s book is the opposite of an encyclopaedic attempt, instead offering an approachable and informative introduction to the world of distilled drinks. The writing is clear, engaging yet authoritative, able to break down complexity with unpretentious accuracy. Anecdotes, cocktail recipes and recommendations add dashes of colour throughout.

The Connaught Bar: Cocktail Recipes and Iconic Creations

By Agostino Perrone, with Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia; Phaidon £29.95/$39.95

An ode to the finest mixology, from one of its undisputed masters, but also to the art of high-end hospitality, with its theatrical composure and relentless attention to detail. To each of the 100 cocktail recipes – that cover both personal creations and classics – Perrone gives personal introductions that function as reference points of his trajectory as director of mixology at one of the world’s most famous bars and of the history of The Connaught itself. As expected from a Paidon edition, the book is beautifully designed and the photography sleek and moody. Try it at home; at your own risk of (self) disappointment.

The Bartender’s Pantry: A Beverage Handbook for the Universal Bar

By Jim Meehan and Bart Sasso with Emma Janzen; Ten Speed Press £30/$35

A soulful book that celebrates the fact that cocktails are primarily a culinary creation based on the quality and availability of its ingredients – and therefore indelibly linked to origin, history, the economy and the intricacies of supply chains. The authors will force you to think at mixology differently, by looking more attentively at the different components of your favourite drinks. As much as a guide, The Bartender’s Pantry is a challenge to shop more mindfully and to not take any ingredients (and flavours) for granted.

See also:

Rum, A Tasting Course

By Ian Burrell, Dorling Kindersley £20/$25

The historical relevance of rum, as well as its complexity and diversity as a drink, are well-deserving of Burrell’s comprehensive book, covering everything from production to cocktail recipes, from a breakdown of styles to tasting notes for 100 rums. Clear wiring and helpful infographics help convey all the information with ease.

Related articles