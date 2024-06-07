The DFWE returns to New York-Influencers share their must-taste wines

The third annual Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returns to New York City this Saturday, 8 June, promising an exquisite line-up of wines and an array of wine influencers who are ready to share their enthusiasm for the event. Here’s a sneak peek into which wines our influencers are most excited to taste.

Quintessa, Napa Valley, Rutherford, California, USA 2013

Heather Muriello is eagerly anticipating the 2013 Quintessa from Napa Valley’s Rutherford appellation: ‘2013 in California was a good year in wine. I also just love this producer, and I have no doubt that the 2013 Quintessa will be a stellar representation of the winery’s dedication to biodynamic farming and masterful winemaking. This wine will stand up to 1st growth Bordeaux and will be an elegant standout as one can expect from this producer.’

Château La Dominique, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2011

Muriello has her sights set on the 2011 Château La Dominique from Bordeaux. ‘When it comes to the wines from the special wine list at DFWE, I’m going straight to the right-bank to enjoy all the merlot silkiness! While I haven’t had this producer, it’s high on my list. This esteemed Bordeaux estate is known for its meticulous vineyard management and skilled winemaking. I can only imagine this 2011 vintage, dominated by Merlot, will be exceptional and what a special experience to get to taste!’

Remírez de Ganuza, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2005

‘I love a good Rioja, especially on summer nights,’ says Muriello: ‘I can’t wait to try the 2005 Remírez de Ganuza Gran Reserva! I’ve heard so much about this winery and its innovative techniques and dedication to quality, selecting only the best Tempranillo and Graciano grapes for their Gran Reserva. Just thinking about this wine, I’m already getting a velvety texture with dark berries and spice. The anticipation of tasting such a refined and elegant wine from a producer of this calibre is truly thrilling.’

About WINEFARER

Heather Muriello @winefarer is a wine specialist, content creator, and social media strategist. Through her wine and lifestyle blog, as well as her social media platforms, she shares her passion for wine with a mission to demystify the wine world. Heather provides approachable tasting notes, engaging content, and relatable experiences, inspiring her audience to explore diverse wine styles and enjoy their wine journey without intimidation.

Signal Ridge Vineyard, Estate Chardonnay, Mendocino County, Mendocino Ridge, California, USA 2021

Nicole Muscari is particularly excited about the 2021 Signal Ridge Vineyard Estate Chardonnay from Mendocino Ridge, California. ‘Perched at an elevation of 2,742 feet, the Mendocino Ridge AVA is producing some of California’s most captivating Chardonnay, Muscari said. ‘The blend of six different clonal varieties, combining both Dijon and California Heritage clones, contributes to a diverse range of aromas and flavours.’ She continued, ‘The organic dry-farming practices on these steep slopes, enriched with ancient marine soils, result in resilient vines that produce wines of remarkable depth and concentration. Having tasted this wine before, I eagerly anticipate revisiting it to reconfirm my initial impression—it could easily pass for a Burgundy in a blind tasting.’

Château Haut-Bages Libéral, Pauillac 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2008 (Magnum)

Another wine on Muscari’s list is the 2008 Château Haut-Bages Libéral from Pauillac, Bordeaux, which will be presented as a magnum on the day. ‘One of Pauillac’s most distinguished wines, Château Haut-Bages Libéral consistently tells the tale of its left-bank gravelly terroir and its esteemed history as a classified 5th growth in the renowned 1855 classification. Magnum bottles of this wine are known to elevate any occasion, and the 2008 vintage promises to be exceptional.’

Attendees can look forward to a remarkable showcase of rich dark fruits, graphite, and earthy notes, all wrapped in silky, fine-grain tannins.

Disznókő, Kapi Vineyard, Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2015

Muscari is also eager to taste the 2015 Disznókő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos from Hungary. ‘One of the world’s great sweet wines, this 6 Puttonyos Tokaji is undoubtedly a labour of love! The process involves hand-picking botrytis-infected grapes through multiple vineyard passes and macerating them in fermenting must to extract intense sugars and flavours. This wine was then aged in 225-liter barrels (25% new) for added texture and complexity. With 180g/l of residual sugar, I expect it to be lusciously sweet yet perfectly balanced by the Furmint grape’s natural high acidity, featuring classic botrytized notes of orange peel, ginger, dried apricots, and honey,’ Muscari said.

About Grape Chic

French Wine Scholar Nicole Muscari launched her blog and social media platform, @Grapechic, to make wine more accessible and enjoyable. Currently pursuing the WSET Diploma, Muscari shares captivating wine stories and has contributed to publications like The Vintner Project and Honest Cooking Magazine.

Join us at the DFWE NYC at Manhatta, to explore these incredible wines and many more. Our influencers will be there, sharing their experiences and guiding you through a world of exceptional wine.

Watch: What to expect at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC Date: Saturday June 8 2024 from 11am to 5pm. Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor,

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + sales tax (save with Group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245 A Grand Tasting ticket also includes access to the Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ bar, where you can taste Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines from 2023. Last remaining tickets

