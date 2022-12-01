Where to drink natural wine in Brooklyn

Home to various bars and restaurants, this bustling New York borough has something to offer every palate preference, with an insider’s perspective. Check out 10 top places to drink natural wine in Kings County.

447 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

& Sons Ham Bar is one of the newest – and most exciting – places to enjoy natural wine, especially if you’re a big fan of ham. This small, 20-seat joint offers an impressive list of curated country hams and a variety of cheeses, ribs and small plates. The bar’s all-American wine list offers five reds and five whites by the glass at all times, as well as a handful of rosé and bubbles. According to the establishment, & Sons Ham Bar celebrates the ‘culture, heritage, and flavour of America’s charcuterie’ while highlighting a variety of international cured sausages, pâtés, and more.

295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

In the realm of natural wine bars, The Four Horsemen is simply the OG. Co-owned by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, his wife Christina Topsøe and Justin Chearno, this small-yet-fierce Williamsburg haunt was pioneering natural wine far before it was fashionable. Their 57-page wine list runs French-heavy. Yet hundreds of gems from all over the world are available – with many below the $100 (£95) mark. By-the-glass offerings generally come in beneath the $15 (£13) price point, which is unheard of in the city these days. Expect expertly-crafted small plates and an overall relaxing ambience.

103 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Looking to taste through a slew of natural wines without a full bottle commitment? Have & Meyer is the place to be. This Williamsburg establishment offers over 90 natural wines by the glass at any given moment, making discovering new, low-intervention wines to love more effortless than ever. The list is concentrated on Italian producers. Food highlights sustainable Italian fare, including burrata, seasonal salads and various savoury pasta dishes. Whether the dimly lit interior or buzzy sidewalk seating is more your style, one thing’s for sure – this place promises a seriously memorable time.

231 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Since its opening in 2015, June has become a go-to favourite for Brooklyn-based natural wine lovers, particularly those with an affinity with European hits. Located in the borough’s Cobble Hill neighbourhood, this cosy, brick-lined bar focuses on off-the-beaten-path hits – think sparkling skin-contact wines from central Italy and aromatic white blends from Germany and central Europe. Food offerings range from bite-sized olives to larger steak and fish-based entrées, though the true gems lie in the small plates section (don’t skip on the whipped ricotta, grilled squash, and Tokyo turnips). On warm weather days, head to the back and check out the bar’s cosy patio.

1205 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Although Ditmas Park hasn’t reached peak popularity as other Brooklyn neighbourhoods, up-and-coming places are popping up left and right, with Cortelyou Road as the area’s epicentre. Founded by Erika Lesser and Katie Richey in 2019, this laid-back wine bar highlights convivial food offerings (fondue, raclette and more), as well as Schaller & Weber hot dogs, schnitzel and a variety of salads. All this is served alongside a slew of natural, organic and biodynamic wine offerings. Best of all, each wine on the list boasts a small anecdote from the bar’s owners, making navigating the list’s offerings easy and accessible.

581 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Vanderbilt Avenue is home to a slew of great places to eat and drink, though when it comes to the street’s best wine list, LaLou is where it’s at. Founded by beloved New York restaurateur Joe Campanale, this airy wine bar features a diverse natural wine list with an Old-World concentration alongside well-crafted small plates and snacks. The emphasis is on French and Italian bottles. Whether you sit at the bar peering into the open kitchen, or enjoying the back patio, LaLou offers a friendly, low-key atmosphere dominated by local wine lovers.

129 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Created by the team behind Colonie and Gran Electrica, PIPS is Brooklyn Heights’ newest place for natural wine, Italian-inspired apéritifs and other delicious libations. Influenced by the flavours and flare of coastal Italy, PIPS’ flavour-packed small plates are outdone by their seafood and pasta dishes. They all pair beautifully with the bar’s solid selection of low-intervention wines, available both by the glass and by the bottle – think skin-fermented Italian Pignoletto, chillable red blends from Matthiasson and everything in between.

197 Adelphi St, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Founded by the same brains behind June, Rhodora Wine Bar first opened its Fort Greene-based doors in 2019. Upon converting the space’s wood-fired restaurant into a full-blown wine bar, proprietor Henry Rich’s main goal with the spot is to follow a zero-waste model. Expect favourites from Corsica, central Italy and Spain’s Catalonia region to be served with European-inspired bites – such as rillettes, tinned fish and more. Pop in after an afternoon at Fort Greene park and enjoy. Follow along on Instagram to stay tuned on Rhodora’s latest pop-ups and events.

331 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Conveniently located on Williamsburg’s bustling Bedford Avenue, Sauced offers a quiet reprieve from the energy of the neighbourhood’s busy streets. Founder Jordan Veran purposely created the spot without a list or menu to personally lead guests to their perfect bottle based on preference and personal taste. The bar’s quaint indoor ambience is somehow surpassed by its cosy backyard, which is home to a variety of outdoor games, as well as frequently hosting live music, karaoke nights, and more. Simply put, walking into Sauced feels like entering your best friend’s home.

341 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Looking for a new casual date night spot that promises a unique experience every time? Park Slope-based Terre is just the ticket. Founded by the same folks behind Have & Meyer, this similarly conceptualised model offers over 100 natural wines by the glass at all times (making repeat selections only possible if you find something you truly love). Insider tip: come hungry – the bar/restaurant’s extensive charcuterie and homemade pasta offerings are to die for. (The folks at Terre have also opened D’Antan, in Crown Heights. This Italian-focused joint offers over 100 natural wines by the glass at any moment.)

