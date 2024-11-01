China producer profile: Copower Jade – Yongning, Ningxia

Copower Jade’s co-owners, entrepreneurs JIAO Xuding and Lily Zhang (pictured below), said their wine journey began with a visit to a friend’s family château in Bordeaux. That French lifestyle sparked their dream of purchasing a winery. In 2012, an opportunity brought them to China’s then-emerging wine region of Ningxia – also Xuding’s homeland – where many new estates were taking shape. Within months, the couple was ready to build one of their own.

They did not opt for existing vineyards but decided to plant 84 hectares of vines from scratch. Divided into 17 plots, the vineyard surrounding the winery now includes 12 varieties for commercial production and a further 26 for experiments.

Among the grapes under trial, Lily has high hopes for Barbera and Sangiovese as blending components, thanks to their bright acidity – essential to balance the characteristic ripeness of Ningxia fruit.

Besides wine, the couple has a long-standing passion for collecting natural stones, on display as artworks throughout the winery as well as featuring on wine labels.

The popular entry-level range is named Magma; the old oak-aged Cellared range shows cross-sections of stones, while the premium Reserve range wines feature the ‘whole pieces of art’ – unique stones handpicked from the owners’ collection.

For Xuding and Lily, Copower Jade is another gem in their collection – one they hope to polish, keep and pass on.

Copower Jade, Fei Tswei Reserve Syrah, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021

2024 DWWA – Silver – 92pts

DWWA: Lovely blueberry aromas with notes of mocha and blackberry fruit. Elegant and peppery on the palate; big yet stylish. 12 months of ageing in oak, 30% new. Grapes: Syrah 80%, Petit Verdot 13%, Cabernet Sauvignon 7%. Alc: 14.5%

Trade contact: +86 18095391654; fei.ding@copowergroup.com

Stockists: Wine Logistics (UK). Seeking representation in Singapore and Japan

