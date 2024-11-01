China producer profile: Sanhe (Cailonglin) Winery – Huanren, Liaoning

Intrigued by Huanren’s potential, and having always wanted to launch a sustainable enterprise that future generations could build upon, Longlin established Sanhe Winery in 2012. He soon put aside his other business interests to focus on ice wine.

Longlin sources Vidal grapes from 70 hectares of vineyards within a 500-metre radius of Huanlong Lake. He picks only after the temperature drops below -8°C (sometimes well under -10°C) for over 48 hours, to ensure a higher sugar concentration.

The relatively early arrival of frost in this region also ensures that the ice wines retain higher acidity levels.

Working with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Longlin employs an extended fermentation period of 110 days, which he says is essential for extracting optimal nuance and depth.

As the chairman of Huanren’s wine association, he is also committed to soil research and is trialling alternative varieties beyond Vidal to boost the overall quality of the region.

Sanhe’s flagship wine, named after the owner, is a regular Gold medal winner at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

The estate is now collaborating with winemaker Nuo Chen and his N Wine Group, known among domestic collectors for his multi-vintage ice wine Spinus spinus (Huang Que Xing), to produce a limited edition named De ave phoenice (Feng Huang Zhi Xu), which is set for global release in early 2025.

Sanhe Wine, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2016

2022 Decanter World Wine Awards Gold – 95pts

DWWA: The nose displays lovely zesty citrus fruit with fresh, vivid touches of pineapple and raisins. Honeyed, almost lactic, on the palate. The 2013, 2017 and 2021 vintages are also Gold Medal winners in 2020, 2023 and 2024 DWWA respectively. Grape: Vidal 100%. Alc: 12%

Trade contact: +86 13922312117; cailonglin@163.com; brad@canawineco.com (USA)

Stockists: Cana Wine Company (USA). Seeking representation in UK.

Discover more about Sanhe (Cailonglin) Winery

Read more about the wines of China: