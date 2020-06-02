Growing numbers of savvy collectors recognise the value, diversity and investment potential to be found in the land of Barolo and Barbaresco, says a new introductory guide to Piedmont Nebbiolo on the fine wine market, available to Decanter Premium subscribers exclusively via the Decanter app.

As several readers will be aware, the exceptional Nebbiolo 2016 wines constitute the third very good-to-great vintage in four years.

‘Quality has gone up steadily for a long time now,’ said Greg St. Clair, Italian wine buyer at US merchant K&L. ‘In reality, since 1995, there’s only been one bad vintage – 2002.’

Higher demand

New collectors have been drawn to Piedmont Nebbiolo, which has invited comparisons with the complexity and nuance offered by Pinot Noir in Burgundy’s Côte d’Or.

‘We’re certainly seeing new people coming into it, who want to understand the best producers and vintages,’ said New York-based Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of wine at Sotheby’s.

Will Hargrove, head of fine wine at UK merchant Corney & Barrow, said in April, ‘We increasingly find that Piedmont is something people want to do. The wines are better made than they’ve ever been.’