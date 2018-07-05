You've probably heard of it, but how much do you know about this well-known rosé wine?

Whispering Angel rosé: Quick facts

Made by : Château d’Esclans

: Château d’Esclans Production : 360,000 cases*

: 360,000 cases* Key grapes: Grenache, Rolle, Cinsault, Syrah, and Mourvèdre *Average, based on d’Esclans figures

Whispering Angel rosé is made by Château d’Esclans and owned by Sacha Lichine, who recently caught up with Jane Anson to talk about the history of the estate and his own move from Bordeaux claret to Provence rosé.

The estate produces several other rosé wines, in the classic, pale Provence style. These include Garrus, Les Clans, Rock Angel, and, more recently, The Palm by Whispering Angel.

Garrus is the most expensive of the range – and Jane Anson notes Lichine’s ambition in wanting to ‘create the world’s most expensive rosé.’

Lichine, originally comes from a Margaux winemaking family at previous owners of Château Prieuré Lichine.

Around 90% of d’Esclans wines are exported, and Lichine’s style has proved particularly popular in a US market where the paler, Provençal style of rosé has seen a boom in demand in recent years.

Production of Whispering Angel for the 2016 vintage was expected to rise as high as 4.6 million bottles, according to Anson.

D’Esclans said that research group Nielsen has ranked Whispering Angel as the best-selling rosé wine in the US. Partly for this reason, it is a brand that is often lauded for ‘redefining rosé’.

It tends to be made from a blend of Grenache, Rolle, Cinsault, Syrah, and Mourvèdre.

Anson described the most recent vintage of Whispering Angel as ‘ a little more grown-up than most other rosés in this price bracket.’

In 2016, Whispering Angel was even used by a confectionery brand to produce rosé-infused gummy bears.

Tasting Whispering Angel: