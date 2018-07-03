The Decanter interview: Sacha Lichine

Sacha Lichine at a glance

Born 1960 in Margaux as Alexis André Serge Lichine to parents Alexis Lichine and Gisèle Edenbourgh – their second child, after his sister Alexandra

Education Lycée Française, New York;Boston University (though he didn’t graduate: ‘I went to one university with one teacher, Alexis Lichine, and one pupil…me’)

Career Ran Château Prieuré-Lichine from the late 1980s to 1999, working on his own after his father Alexis’ death in 1989. Bought Château d’Esclans in 2006 for €13 million

Family Married to Mathilde Lichine, five children

Hobbies Sailing his boat Snapper, which is moored in St-Tropez; collecting wine-related art