DWWA judge profile: Agustin Trapero

Agustin Trapero is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Agustin Trapero

Agustin comes from El Tiemblo (Spain) and grew up with his grandfather’s homemade Garnacha wine, but it wasn’t until he came to the UK in 2001 and started working in restaurants that Agustin decided to embark on a career in wine. He worked his way up in various London restaurants and Oxford hotels, ending up at the five-star Macdonald Randolph Hotel, where he spent six years.

In 2008 he won the competition about “California wines” by The Academy Food & Wine in the UK, and following that he came top in the “New Zealand Winegrowers competition” by The Academy Food & Wine in the UK. Agustin has spent time with winemakers in Burgundy (Domaine Mongeard-Mugneret) Ribera del Duero (Bodegas Laveguilla) and Chianti Classico (Fattoria Le Corti Principe Corsini).

After completing a stage in 2011 at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, Agustin joined Launceston Place in June of the same year as Head Sommelier. In 2012, Agustin finished a placement at the world famous restaurant and three Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca in Girona. Agustin is based at Avenue restaurant and he is also involved in different projects as a wine specialist and wine consultant for independent and private customers.