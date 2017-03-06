DWWA judge profile: Emilio Del Fante

Emilio Del Fante is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Emilio Del Fante

Emilio Del Fante has been the maître d’hotel and head sommelier for the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola in Lugano since 1995, and was named Best Sommelier of Switzerland 2001.

He entered the hospitality industry in 1970 upon graduating with a diploma federale di maître d’hôtel from Switzerland and has worked in a number of positions related to the maître d’hôtel profession ever since.

Between 1974 and 1986, Del Fante worked seasonally between the 5 star Palace Luzern and the Hotel Seehof Davos, first as chef de rang and then as maître d’hotel, with occasional work/study breaks in the UK and a year-long stint aboard the Royal Viking Star. He then spent six years as the maître d’hotel and head sommelier at the Michelin-starred Santabbondio Restorante (Martin Dalsass) before taking on his current role, and in 2003 he received his professional sommelier diploma from the Italian Association of Sommeliers.

In 2015 he was awarded the Brevet Federal as Sommelier.