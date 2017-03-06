DWWA judge profile: Ezio De Bernardi

Ezio De Bernardi is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ezio De Bernardi

Ezio De Bernardi is the sales manager at Valsangiacomo Vini Mendrisio in Canton Ticino, Switzerland, where he has worked since 2003.

De Bernardi was introduced to the world of wine in 1994 when he went to Beaune to take a CIVB course in viticulture, oenology and wine tasting.

De Bernardi worked as a sommelier and maître d’hotel for a number of restaurants in France, the UK and Switzerland. In 1996, De Bernardi won the title of Best Sommelier of Switzerland.

De Bernardi has judged at Starwine in Philadelphia, he is a regular taster at Brussels’ International Taste & Quality Institute (ITQI), and since 1999 he has been a member of the board of the Swiss Sommelier Association (ASSP), responsible for Sommeliers competitions.

In 2015 he took the Federal Diploma of Sommelier with Professional Education and Training.

Follow Ezio De Bernardi on twitter: @valswine