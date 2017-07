Nelson Guerreiro is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards

Nelson Guerreiro

Since 2009 Nelson Guerreiro has been Head sommelier and manager in Enoteca de Belém in Portugal. He is a Certified Sommelier by CMS and will be representing Portugal in the next contest Best Sommelier of Europe in Áustria. He is currently working at Social Wine and Tapas.