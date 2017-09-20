Aldi wines tasted and rated

Decanter's Tasting team gets to grips with Aldi's wine range...

Aldi wines
Aldi wines have gone from strength to strength since the launch of the supermarket’s e-commerce wine site in January 2016. Its online sales are up 40% year on year for 2017, with sparkling wines reportedly leading the charge.

Scroll down for Decanter’s Aldi tasting notes

Decanter’s Tasting team have tasted most of Aldi’s wines, which have developed a reputation for offering excellent value. While the majority of bottles are available on their website, some are only available to purchase in-store.

UPDATE 20/9/2017: We have added some wines from Aldi’s core range, available all year round.

Aldi wines tasted and rated:

Aldi, Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015

You may feel that not adding sulphur might limit fruit freshness, but that is not the case for this Western Cape wine. The nose is deep and energetic, full of summer berries. The palate becomes fuller but maintains those fresh fruit berries, with blackberry and blackcurrant also emerging. A great…

Points 91
Aldi, Animus, Douro, Portugal, 2015

Part of Aldi's core range available all year round, this Portuguese red from the Douro has typically full, rich black fruit with a cordial-like concentration of...

Points 89

