Decanter's Tasting team gets to grips with Aldi's wine range...

Aldi wines have gone from strength to strength since the launch of the supermarket’s e-commerce wine site in January 2016. Its online sales are up 40% year on year for 2017, with sparkling wines reportedly leading the charge.

Scroll down for Decanter’s Aldi tasting notes

Decanter’s Tasting team have tasted most of Aldi’s wines, which have developed a reputation for offering excellent value. While the majority of bottles are available on their website, some are only available to purchase in-store.

UPDATE 20/9/2017: We have added some wines from Aldi’s core range, available all year round.

Aldi wines tasted and rated:

