Decanter's Tasting team gets to grips with Aldi's wine range...
Aldi wines have gone from strength to strength since the launch of the supermarket’s e-commerce wine site in January 2016. Its online sales are up 40% year on year for 2017, with sparkling wines reportedly leading the charge.
Decanter’s Tasting team have tasted most of Aldi’s wines, which have developed a reputation for offering excellent value. While the majority of bottles are available on their website, some are only available to purchase in-store.
UPDATE 20/9/2017: We have added some wines from Aldi’s core range, available all year round.
Aldi wines tasted and rated:
Aldi, Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
You may feel that not adding sulphur might limit fruit freshness, but that is not the case for this Western Cape wine. The nose is deep and energetic, full of summer berries. The palate becomes fuller but maintains those fresh fruit berries, with blackberry and blackcurrant also emerging. A great…
Aldi, Crémant du Jura, Exquisite Collection, Jura, 2014
Jura is an up and coming region in France, and although the still whites can be a bit marmite, this sparkling wine is a fantastic...
Aldi, Limoux, Exquisite Collection Limoux, 2015
This moreish Limoux evokes elegance, with a slowly evolving palate of apple, lemon and even some melon. The palate is intense, however it is...
Aldi, Fitou, Pardon My French, Languedoc-Roussillon, 2015
Pardon My French, or don't, when it comes to this wine. Making a range of wines, this Fitou is a very good example of the appellation...
Aldi, Animus, Douro, Portugal, 2015
Part of Aldi's core range available all year round, this Portuguese red from the Douro has typically full, rich black fruit with a cordial-like concentration of...
Wakefield Estate, Adelaide Hills, Fourth Dimension Pinot
This Pinot Noir from the reliable hands of winemaker Adam Eggins has a lovely spicy, almost tangy, red fruit and bramble character...
Aldi, Freeman's Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, 2016
Typical Sauvignon aromas full of ripe green apple, lime and goosberry. The palate is very much faithful to these fruit characteristics, full of...
Aldi, Exquisite Collection Pinot Noir, Wairarapa, 2016
This wine, part of Aldi's core range, has a peppery, red fruit nose. On the palate it is gamey, spicy and vibrant, with a nice depth of red fruits.
Wakefield Estate, Wrattonbully, The Restless Wine Merchant
This wine is made from fruit selected from vineyards in high quality Wrattonbully in South Australia, grown on its famous terra-rossa...
Leaf Plucker, Sauvignon Blanc, Western Cape, 2017
Named after the sheep that freely roam the vineyards, eating the vine leaves and allowing the sun to reach all the clusters of grapes. This is partially...
Aldi, Exquisite Collection Shiraz, South Australia, 2016
This blend of Shiraz with 12% Cabernet is reminiscent of a mid-2000s Barossa Shiraz, with super-ripe red and black fruits with a jammy...
Aldi, Original Series Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, 2016
This wine comes in a heavy, premium looking bottle. Unfortunately I found that the liquid inside couldn't quite live up to this. Leafy aromas of...
The Project, Sauvignon Blanc, Western Cape, 2017
A light, citrus wine which is a bit mean on the fruit, accentuating the high acidity. Could be remedied by pairing with a light salad.
