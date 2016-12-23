Whether you are buying wine as a gift or stocking up for the party season ahead, Decanter's tasting team have found some of the best white wine for Christmas under £15 a bottle...

You don’t need to break the bank to try something new and exciting this festive season. Whether you’re looking for a gift, or stocking up for the big day or New Year, these bargain Christmas white wines get the thumbs up from our tasting team.

Successful winter whites can, generally, be split into two categories:

Those which are rounded with some fat on them, ideal for matching the richness of the seasonal cuisine

Those that are crisp enough to cut through foods such as smoked salmon, goose and cheese.

If you want to experience both styles, try pairing a crisp white – such as the Pieropan Soave below – with a smoked salmon starter, before moving on to a fuller white for the main course with all the trimmings.

White wine for Christmas under £15:

