Lambrusco: The revival

A comeback is on the cards for the much-maligned Lambrusco. High quality examples can now be found which offer excellent value and partner well with a range of food, particularly the local cuisine of Emilia-Romagna...

Lambrusco is made in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, to the south of Veneto. It tends to be frizzante (lightly sparkling) in style and can be produced using the Charmat, Traditional or Ancestrale methods.

Despite incredibly high yields and a history of industrial-scale production which has done Lambrusco’s reputation no favours, there are now a number of producers intent on changing this – much like the transformation of Chianti in the mid-1990s.

Their high quality wines tend to be made using one of the latter two methods, sometimes accompanied by long lees ageing to bring out more complexity and texture.

Decanter’s Tasting team have picked out some exciting examples to try.

Since Emilia-Romagna is renowned for its food, why not try one of these Lambruscos with a plate of prosciutto di Parma and fresh-baked bread with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar dip?

Lambrusco to try:

