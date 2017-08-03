Lambrusco: The revival

A comeback is on the cards for the much-maligned Lambrusco. High quality examples can now be found which offer excellent value and partner well with a range of food, particularly the local cuisine of Emilia-Romagna...
Lambrusco is made in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, to the south of Veneto. It tends to be frizzante (lightly sparkling) in style and can be produced using the Charmat, Traditional or Ancestrale methods.
Despite incredibly high yields and a history of industrial-scale production which has done Lambrusco’s reputation no favours, there are now a number of producers intent on changing this – much like the transformation of Chianti in the mid-1990s.
Their high quality wines tend to be made using one of the latter two methods, sometimes accompanied by long lees ageing to bring out more complexity and texture.
Decanter’s Tasting team have picked out some exciting examples to try.
Since Emilia-Romagna is renowned for its food, why not try one of these Lambruscos with a plate of prosciutto di Parma and fresh-baked bread with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar dip?
Lambrusco to try:
Cavicchioli, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Vigna del Cristo, 2014
Generous concentration and explosive summer fruit cocktail notes on the nose.Very elegant on the palate with plenty of structure and a...
Villa di Corlo, Lambrusco Grasparossa, Corleto, 2014
This single-vineyard Lambrusco shows incredible structure and intensity. Rich, complex strawberry jam notes; followed by luscious...
Fattoria Moretto, Lambrusco Grasparossa, Monovitigno
Rustic and beautifully crafted, with earthy notes and hints of beetroot on the nose, followed by dark cherries. Intense blackberries on the...
Paltrinieri, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Radice, 2014
Terroir-driven wine. Fresh strawberries and raspberries. Dry with sherbert-like freshness. Perfectly balanced acidity and red forest fruit...
Fattoria Moretto, Lambrusco Grasparossa, Rosé
Delicate and aromatic red flower notes with plum undertones. Quite intense on the palate with a well-balanced freshness, bright acidity and...
Cantina Bassoli, Lambrusco dell'Emilia, Re Riccardo
DWWA Silver Medal: Soft concentrated rich dark fruit nose, the palate has slightly spicy floral rich cherry fruit with jammy notes,...
Cantina della Volta, Lambrusco di Modena, Spumante, 2009
This high quality Lambrusco has spent 72 months on its lees. Wild strawberry and redcurrant aromas are joined on the palate by a...
Monte delle Vigne, Lambrusco Classico, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
This is Lambrusco, but not as you know it. The very sweet, cheap stuff has been replaced here with something vibrant and crunchy. It...
Cleto Chiarli, Lambrusco di Sorbara, del Fontadore, 2015
Traditional method vinification followed by six months of ageing. It has a sweet cherry-fruited nose with quite a frothy mousse on the...
Rinaldini, Lambrusco dell'Emilia, Vecchio Moro
DWWA Bronze Medal: Intense black fruit aromas with mediterranean herbs, the palate has a big ripe firm structure and lovely soft cherry...
