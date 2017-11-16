Decanter's Portugal Specialist of the Year 2017 has recently been pushing the English cause with a 'royal' sparkling wine made from grapes grown in Windsor Great Park.

Laithwaite’s wines are predominantly sold online and via wine clubs, but the retailer also has a smattering of stores around the south of the UK, including in London, near to London Bridge, and Beaconsfield, Gloucester, Reading and Banbury in Oxfordshire.

In 2011, the company planted three hectares of vines in Windsor Great Park, overseen by Royal Farms, the company run by the Duke of Edinburgh.

These vines have since come to fruition and you can see our tasting note for the in-demand English sparkling wine below, along with some other top recommendations.

Laithwaite’s was named Decanter’s Portugal Specialist of the Year 2017.

Laithwaite’s wine to try:

