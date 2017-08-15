Great Provence rosé wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards

Provence rosé has exploded onto the wine scene in recent years. We have picked out five medal winners from the 180 wines entered into the category at this year's Decanter World Wine Awards...
Provence rosé accounts for nearly 90% of the region’s wine production, and is a style it has absolutely mastered – generally known for its pale colour and light, dry elegance.
Below are five of the top winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 (DWWA)
The DWWA is the world’s largest wine competition, this year it received over 17,200 entries judged by 219 international wine experts, including 65 Masters of Wine and 20 Master Sommeliers.
The wines below have been selected by Decanter’s tasting team based on medal colour, value and availability. Click on the wines below to see stockist information.
Provence rosé wines at DWWA 2017: Five to try
Bastide de la Ciselette, Bandol, Lou Pigna, Provence, 2016
DWWA Gold Medal: Subtle aromas but palate shows superbly intense redcurrant - complex, layered, yet fine. Outstanding for freshness...
Domaine de Rimauresq, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, 2016
DWWA Platinum Best in Show: Lovely strawberry shortcake and hint of petal aromas; generous palate with depth of flavours - spice to frame...
Château la Tour de l'Évêque, Côtes de Provence, Pétale de
DWWA Gold Medal: Aromas of smoked strawberry, slight lees and toast; palate nicely different, complex with a lively minerality, lees...
Château d’Esclans, Côtes de Provence, Rock Angel, 2016
DWWA 2017 Gold Medal: Light intensity lemon and strawberries nose; medium-bodied, textured, lees on the palate with some...
Aldi, Côtes de Provence, The Exquisite Collection Provence
DWWA Silver Medal: Full ripe strawberry, simple and crisp on the nose; fresh and vibrant fruit, an elegant palate with a good...
