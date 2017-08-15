Great Provence rosé wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards

Provence rosé has exploded onto the wine scene in recent years. We have picked out five medal winners from the 180 wines entered into the category at this year's Decanter World Wine Awards...

Provence rosé accounts for nearly 90% of the region’s wine production, and is a style it has absolutely mastered – generally known for its pale colour and light, dry elegance.

Below are five of the top winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 (DWWA)

The DWWA is the world’s largest wine competition, this year it received over 17,200 entries judged by 219 international wine experts, including 65 Masters of Wine and 20 Master Sommeliers.

The wines below have been selected by Decanter’s tasting team based on medal colour, value and availability. Click on the wines below to see stockist information.

Provence rosé wines at DWWA 2017: Five to try

