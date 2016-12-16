Whether you are buying wine as a gift or stocking up for the party season ahead, Decanter's tasting team has found some of the best red wine for Christmas under £15 a bottle...

You don’t need to break the bank to try something new and exciting this festive season.

Whether you’re looking for a gift, or stocking up for Christmas day, Christmas parties or New Year, these wines get the thumbs up from our tasting team.

This post will be updated weekly in December with new wines.

Red wine for Christmas under £15:

Related content: