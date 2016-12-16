Whether you are buying wine as a gift or stocking up for the party season ahead, Decanter's tasting team has found some of the best red wine for Christmas under £15 a bottle...
You don’t need to break the bank to try something new and exciting this festive season.
Whether you’re looking for a gift, or stocking up for Christmas day, Christmas parties or New Year, these wines get the thumbs up from our tasting team.
This post will be updated weekly in December with new wines.
Red wine for Christmas under £15:
Hobo Wine Co, Folk Machine Parts & Labour, California 2015
A forward-thinking winery in Sonoma, using grapes from interesting vineyard sites with old vines...
Bodegas Arribes del Duero, Arribes de Vettonia Juan García Crianza, Arribes 2012
Juan Garcia is a rare grape native to Arribes del Duero. It gives this Crianza rich aromas on the nose…
Kleine Zalze, Cellar Selection Cinsault, Coastal Region 2014
From dry-grown vineyards in Paardeberg and Darling, this is an unoaked, fresh and pure example of an increasingly popular variety…
Domaine Jean-Louis Tissot, Arbois Trousseau, Jura 2013
Pinot-esqe, this is a delightful, lighter red from a 16 hectare estate in Montigny-les-Arsures, where nearly half of all the…
Dowie Doole, Shiraz, McLaren Vale 2014
Established in the mid-nineties, Dowie Doole sources fruit from 50 hectares spread across five vineyard sites. Their Shiraz has quite…
Domaine Clavel, Le Mas, Coteaux du Languedoc 2015
This wine is Rhône-like in character, from the blend of grapes to the open, stony ground. Ageing in concrete before…
Domaine Lapierre, Raisins Gauloises, Vin de France 2015
This is just a joy to drink – simple and uncomplicated but full of vital cherry, cranberry and raspberry, dusty…
Jean-Luc Colombo, Les Abeilles Rouge, Côtes du Rhône 2014
The Colombo family base is in Cornas but this fresh, Grenache-dominant wine is from neighbouring vineyards in Cairanne, Rasteau and…
Château Franc Mayne, St-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2012
The 6 hectares of 30 year old vines on this right bank estate are planted mainly to Merlot with about…