No need for a corkscrew with these top wines...
There’s nothing better than enjoying a glass of wine al fresco in the summer – but what if you forgot to bring a corkscrew to your picnic or barbecue?
Remove that risk by bringing along a screw cap wine instead; we’ve got 10 top choices picked by Decanter experts.
For some time, screw cap wines – or ‘screwcap’ – were thought of with disdain. But that’s no longer the case. Several ‘New World’ countries, and particularly New Zealand and Australia, have shown that this closure can be used on good quality wines.
Another way of avoiding the corkscrew dilemma is to choose one of these sparkling wines.
Screw cap wine: 10 top choices
Ara, Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, 2015
This offering is a step above its peers; delightful grapefruit aromas with the classic gooseberry and herbaceous intensity, but very subtle. It is...
Yalumba, Eden Valley, Viognier, South Australia, 2016
Platinum: Best Value Australian White Single-Varietal. Toast, butter, peach and nectarine and subtle highlights of rose water...
Thelema Mountain Vineyards, Sutherland Chardonnay, 2015
Struck match complexity on the nose, which mingles with green pears and dusty granitic minerality. It is dense, smoky and mineral. Spice and...
Winbirri, Bacchus, Norfolk, England, 2015
Platinum - Best in Show: Best Value White Single-Varietal. Complex, oily nose with spice, elderflower and citrus...
Colinas de Uruguay, Albariño, Uruguay, 2016
Made in a state of the art sustainable winery that uses gravity fed systems, and favouring the use of wild yeasts to better reflect the terroir. Light aromas of...
Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé, Cornwall, England, 2016
Attractive nose with pear drops, crunchy red fruit and some floral elements. Palate is crisp and...
Hush Heath, Manor Pinot Noir, Kent, United Kingdom, 2015
English Pinot Noirs take well to light chilling. This highly successful Kentish example has pretty and defined cherry and...
Marks & Spencer, Margaret River, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
Platinum: Best Value Australian Red Bordeaux Varietals. Complex nose of red fruits, violets and vegetal notes...
August Kesseler, N Pinot Noir, Rheingau, Germany, 2012
Kesseler makes gorgeous Spätburgunders, and 2012 was a great year for German Pinot; his entry level N Pinot Noir is still going strong. Lively...
The Wine Society, Exhibition Hawke's Bay Red, 2014
Very 'old-worldy' nose of cedar and tobacco alongside a touch of garrigue, cassis and plum in the background. Relatively light, but juicy and...
