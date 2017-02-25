How many of these unusual red grape varieties do you know?

Feeling adventurous? How many of these varieties have you tried?

The so-called ‘international’ varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir can be found in abundance, from some of the cheapest supermarket wines to the most expensive wines in the world.

But what if you want to try something new and under the radar?

Here are five unusual red grape varieties worth tracking down if you’re the adventurous sort. How many have you tried?

Unusual red grape varieties to try: