How many of these unusual red grape varieties do you know?

Feeling adventurous? How many of these varieties have you tried?
The so-called ‘international’ varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir can be found in abundance, from some of the cheapest supermarket wines to the most expensive wines in the world.
But what if you want to try something new and under the radar?
Here are five unusual red grape varieties worth tracking down if you’re the adventurous sort. How many have you tried?
See also: Grape names quiz – test your knowledge
Unusual red grape varieties to try:
Vox Populi, Bobal, Utiel-Requena 2013
Utiel-Requena, west of Valencia, is arid and hot. This gives the Bobal grapes muscle and intensity. Redcurrant and blackberry aromas…
Roches Sèches, Les Essards Noirs, Vin de France 2014
Jura is enjoying a surge in popularity, thanks in part to the new horizons on offer from the unusual grape…
Domaine Pignier, Trousseau, Côtes du Jura 2015
Pignier's vines have been certified biodynamic since 2003, and this attention to their health is not lost in the winery...
Bouchon Family Wines, País Salvaje, Maule Valley 2016
Made from the wild País grapes that grow all around the vineyards, climbing trees and vegetation to a height of…
