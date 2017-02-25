How many of these unusual red grape varieties do you know?

Feeling adventurous? How many of these varieties have you tried?

TAGS:

The so-called ‘international’ varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir can be found in abundance, from some of the cheapest supermarket wines to the most expensive wines in the world.

But what if you want to try something new and under the radar?

Here are five unusual red grape varieties worth tracking down if you’re the adventurous sort. How many have you tried?

See also: Grape names quiz – test your knowledge

Unusual red grape varieties to try:

 

Vox Populi, Bobal 2013

Vox Populi, Bobal, Utiel-Requena 2013

Utiel-Requena, west of Valencia, is arid and hot. This gives the Bobal grapes muscle and intensity. Redcurrant and blackberry aromas…

Points 92