Chardonnay has long been a consumer favourite – and for good reason. From the heady heights of grand cru Burgundy to affordable supermarket buys, there’s one to suit every budget. And in a range of styles, from lean and mineral to rich and oaky.

As seen in these 20 top examples, Australia is a country that has achieved huge success with the grape. Everywhere from Margaret River to the Hunter Valley, and throughout coastal and cool-climate zones in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

But there’s a world of Chardonnay out there, and to celebrate International Chardonnay Day Decanter‘s editorial team has picked out 15 of the most interesting wines they’ve tasted recently.

For classicists, there are five from the variety’s Burgundy heartland, including a great-value Petit Chablis and St-Véran, a ‘dangerously drinkable’ Rully and an unusual Marsannay that blends in 15% Pinot Blanc.

There’s a brilliant brace from South Africa, three diverse Californians, plus elegant examples from Niagara in Canada and Baden in Germany.

A restrained Chilean example, a more oaky, buttery one from Spain and a complex Limoux round out the selection.

What will you be toasting International Chardonnay Day with? Share with us on social media @Decanter.

15 great Chardonnay wines to try

