The festive weeks are also, alas, spending season and it’s not always easy to keep the budget in line.

However, that does not mean that your Christmas cellar cannot be filled with delicious and refined pours. Wine is, after all, an essential element of the festive gatherings and meals ahead.

The Decanter team has done the hard work for you and selected thirty four exciting bottles all priced at £20 or less.

The line up includes classic options and must-haves such as a supple Chianti Riserva, a poised Mâcon or a superbly priced Blanc de Noirs Champagne.

But it also gives you great options to explore and discover new regions and grape varieties without making an expensive mishap. Be adventurous while surprising your friends and family with less obvious choices. Perhaps you’ve never had an Abruzzo Pecorino or a Cabernet Sauvignon-Tempranillo blend from Lebanon?

As Fiona Beckett suggested in last year’s guide to choosing Christmas wines, if you can, it’s worth having a few different bottles on the Christmas table, to cater to different tastes.

The selection below covers all styles and profiles, but all of the wines meet two fundamental criteria: great value and guaranteed satisfaction.

Festive value buys – Christmas wines under £20

The following wines were tasted by the Decanter editorial team for a special edition of Weekday Wines in the January 2021 issue of Decanter.

{} {"wineId":"44369","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44370","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44371","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44372","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41226","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44374","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"11279","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44373","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44375","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43050","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42860","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44377","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44376","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44378","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44379","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44380","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44382","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44381","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42864","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44386","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44384","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44383","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44385","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44390","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44387","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44389","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44388","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42867","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42504","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44391","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44392","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44393","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42506","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44394","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

